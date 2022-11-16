CAMBRIDGE, UK – November 16, 2022 – RKVST™, the evidence management platform for digital supply chain operations, announces its award-winning enterprise SaaS solution is now available as an assured cloud service through G-Cloud 13, the UK Government’s cloud services procurement framework. This allows organisations across the UK public sector to collaborate on and share date in near real-time, confident in the provenance, integrity and trustworthiness of that data.

The RKVST evidence management platform delivers a reliable chain of custody for supply chain data. It provides continuous visibility of data across supply chains and supply chain partners, proves and verifies who did what when to any physical or digital asset, automates workflows and provides auditable evidence that can be relied upon for critical decision making.

Jon Geater, chief product and technology officer, RKVST says:

“Being available via the Government’s G-Cloud 13 Framework is an important step for RKVST, as we demonstrate our commitment to the digital transformation of the public sector. The latest cybersecurity review from the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre highlights the serious threats posed by supply chain attacks. Through RKVST, public sector organisations can now add integrity, transparency and trust to their digital supply chains, ensure that the right data gets to the right place at the right time, matching the speed and complexity of today’s digital infrastructure.”

The G-Cloud framework is offered via the Digital Marketplace and is provided by The Crown Commercial Service (CCS). The G-Cloud Framework aims to further improve the procurement process of cloud-based services for organisations within the public sector and supports the U.K. Government’s ‘Cloud First’ policy.

About RKVST

RKVST enables organizations to build evidence trails for trustworthy digital supply chains. Whether you're tracking nuclear waste, relying on data from connected devices or using software bills of materials (SBOMs), RKVST turns that data into evidence you can rely on, no matter where it came from, without the frustration, time wasting and uncertainty of manual data verification. The RKVST platform allows supply chain partners to track and share evidence about assets and data and verify they are safe to use. Underpinned by distributed ledger technology, RKVST integrates easily with existing software and zero trust security systems, delivering cost and risk reductions, and allowing you to move faster and improve resiliency in your business operations. To learn more, visit www.rkvst.com

