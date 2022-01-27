Quick entry into the online business

Frankfurt, January 27, 2022 - RS2 Group, one of the leading global payment service providers, is introducing Shop and Pay, an e-commerce solution which allows business owners to quickly and easily launch their online business. The aim of this solution is to provide small and medium-sized retailers and service providers in particular, with a simple yet powerful solution to take their business digital. This enables more businesses to benefit from the opportunities of the rapidly growing e-commerce market.

Shop and Pay is a one-stop-shop solution, that enables retailers and service providers to build their online presence and get to multiple payment methods. The tools provided by RS2 allow businesses to setup and operate their online presence without the need of having any programming knowledge. It can also be seamlessly connected to all common shop systems such as Magento, Shopware, PrestaShop, etc.

"Online shopping is no longer a trend, its essential for businesses to survive and the pandemic has shown that businesses in the cities are closing down due to lockdown while E-commerce is booming," said Christoph Jung, Head of E-Commerce at RS2.

"Today the shopping behaviour of the consumers has shifted from shopping at physical stores to shopping online to buy their goods as the last months have shown. This is a challenge for physical stores, but at the same time it forces to rethink their strategy”.

"Our solution is a great way for retailers to start their e-commerce journey by selling via social media, sending payments via payment links and generating digital invoices. Shop and Pay is a fully integrated shop system with payment processing, so let us partner together to keep your business growing,” added Jung.

A free test account can be created with just a few clicks at https://signup.shop-and-pay.com/. Onboarding usually takes only 24 to 48 hours from requesting a quote to the first online checkout.

About RS2

RS2 is a leading provider of global omnichannel payment software and end-to-end payment solutions for both acquiring and issuing on a single platform. With seven locations worldwide, RS2 supports over 250 customers in 37 countries and is the technology partner of choice for many leading banks, financial institutions, PSPs, merchants and companies across all industries. With its own EMI-license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), RS2 offers a wide range of payment and processing solutions and financial services to independent software vendors (ISVs), payment facilitators (PayFacs), independent sales organizations (ISOs) and merchants in Europe. www.rs2.com