RS2 becomes a Full-Service Payment Provider

FRANKFURT, 07 APRIL 2022 - RS2, the global payment processing and technology provider, today announced the launch of its own acquiring business in Germany offering a one stop payment solution to merchants and payment service providers (PSPs).

The launch in Germany kick-starts RS2’s issuing and acquiring global strategy. “RS2 today is very well positioned to provide any size of merchant with a tailor-made solution that fits their business needs, differentiating itself from other competitors who provide one-size-fits-all; while small and medium-size merchants in addition to their in-store payment acceptance will be able to build their e-commerce presence in 30 minutes, multi-national merchants and payment services providers will be able to consolidate their entire business on one single platform globally” said Jens Mahlke, CEO of RS2 Financial Services and CFO/COO of RS2 Group. “Completing the full offering, RS2 will provide its partners with a wide range of issuing services starting from a very simple pre-paid up to debit, credit and charge card combined with loyalty and reward products.”

"The first customers are already on-boarded in Germany expanding to the rest of the other EU countries in few weeks" said Christoph Jung, Head of Sales at RS2 Financial Services. RS2 is thus expanding its position in the payment industry, after having had already announced in January that it would be offering its own e-commerce solution, Shop and Pay. Shop and Pay is a one-stop-shop solution, that enables retailers and service providers to build their online presence and get access to multiple payment methods. The tool provided by RS2 allows businesses to configure and operate their online presence without the need of having any programming knowledge. It can also be seamlessly connected to all common shop systems such as Magento, Shopware, PrestaShop, etc.

"With our license as an electronic money institution in Germany, we can roll out our solution quickly and easily to other markets in Europe," said Jens Mahlke. "We are in a very strong position to service our partners with a customized service they may need to efficiently manage their business, through our in-house developed, microservices and APIs based Issuing and Acquiring solutions on a single, proprietary technological platform running on the cloud.”

RS2 will now provide its partners and customers with a powerful omnichannel payment solution, consolidating their entire payment acceptance channels such as cards, alternative payments, digital wallets, in-app payments etc. The goal is to have a long-term partnership with ISOs, PayFacs and ISVs to offer a white label payment solution combined with processing services. "We are interested in long-term partnership relationship, offering our partners one stop solutions for payment business” concluded Mahlke.

RS2 is a leading provider of global omnichannel payment software and end-to-end payment solutions for both acquiring and issuing on a single platform. With seven locations worldwide, RS2 supports customers in 37 countries across all industries and is the technology partner of choice for many leading banks, financial institutions, PSPs, and merchants. With its own EMI-license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), RS2 offers a wide range of payment and processing solutions and financial services to independent software vendors (ISVs), payment facilitators (PayFacs), independent sales organizations (ISOs) and merchants in Europe. www.rs2.com

