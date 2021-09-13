Visit Rajant in North Hall at Booth 1261-N

Malvern, PA – September 13, 2021: Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, announces two new products at MINExpo. The latest enhancement adds a global LTE radio to its fourth-generation industry-leading BreadCrumb® Peregrine product line. With one 2.4GHz radio, two 5GHz radios, and LTE, the enhanced Peregrine provides up to 2.633Gbps of aggregated capacity. In addition, Rajant is launching MeshTracer a software-based personnel and asset tracking solution that can monitor Rajant BreadCrumbs, AeroScout tags, and any Wi-Fi device that uses a static MAC address.

“Improving the safety and productivity of mining operations is the byproduct of Rajant Kinetic Mesh. It is the only industrial wireless network enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and mobility in markets like open-pit and underground mining”, shares Geoff Smith, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Rajant. “Adding an LTE client now allows all mining companies that have invested in LTE to leverage that infrastructure while benefiting from the mine-wide mission-critical coverage Kinetic Mesh provides. Tracking personnel and assets is mandatory underground, making Rajant’s latest MeshTracer a logical addition to the BreadCrumb portfolio. Adding the ability to track BreadCrumbs both above and below ground allows a mine to observe areas for process improvements. Finally, supporting Wi-Fi devices allows for two-way communication in emergencies.”

“We are ecstatic with the performance we have seen in the new Peregrines that we have deployed throughout Australia. Our customers see as much as four times the increase in capacity over the previous generation. Rajant provides unique value by maintaining backward compatibility with previous generation BreadCrumbs deployed in the field. This allows sites to upgrade between models knowing that there will be no loss to communications”, shares Chris Acton, General Manager for Acubis Technologies. “We also have many customers in Australia who have invested in LTE solutions but are experiencing coverage and data upload issues. These customers are very anxious to deploy the latest LTE-equipped Peregrines. And being able to now track BreadCrumbs as well as personnel above and below ground provides critical new benefits for our customers.’’

Deployed in more than 230 of the largest open-pit and underground mines globally, Rajant pioneered fully mobile V2X/M2M and has a heritage of maintaining interoperability with existing BreadCrumb wireless nodes with new product releases. Along with the product announcement at MINExpo, live video/voice demonstrations and partner interviews will run daily. They will include Rajant, Boston Dynamics, NEVIL, Overwatch Aero, Vorbeck, and xCraft. Email meeting interest to MINExpo@rajant.com.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 65 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.