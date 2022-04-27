Malvern, PA Headquarters Recognized By ‘Philadelphia Inquirer’ As Best Employer

Malvern, PA – April 27, 2022: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is one of The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “Top Workplaces of 2022”. The honor was announced on April 12th. The selection process is based on anonymous employee answers to survey questions centering on company policies, procedures, and culture.

Greater Philadelphia entities earning the distinction in this 13th annual program are categorized by staff size. According to Energage, the company administering the survey, “Winning the Top Workplaces award is proof-positive your organization does put its people first. Our research shows that the core elements of organizational health are what employees value most in the workplace and that organizations with high levels of organizational health outperform their peers.”

For the second year in a row, Rajant is among the public, private, nonprofit, and government sector employers receiving the Philadelphia Inquirer’s award. Winner rankings in each of the large, medium, and small business categories will be revealed in an August 2022 edition of The Inquirer.

“We’re beyond blessed to have so many great people here at Rajant. Not only are they talented but they’re all really special people. During the craziness and unpredictability of the last two years, the whole team has stepped up in every area…from developing and producing new product lines to expanding us into seventy-four markets internationally. It’s an honor to be their CEO and they deserve all the credit,” shares Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 70 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.