Eighth Annual Veterans Day Remembrance and Presentation of $20,000 Donation

Malvern, PA – November 10, 2021: Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, will host its eighth annual Veterans Day remembrance in support of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors at Rajant’s headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania, tomorrow evening from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM.

As has been the tradition, Rajant co-founder and CEO Robert Schena will present a $20,000 donation to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., an independent, statewide nonprofit organization through which 95 percent of all donations go directly to veterans in need of financial support and their families. The gift comes from a $13,000 contribution from Rajant in the name of the company’s annual golf tournament winners and a $7,000 contribution from Rajant manufacturing partner EFE.

“Honoring and remembering the selfless service of soldiers, who protect our country’s freedom, is the focus of the evening,” states Robert Schena. “Acknowledging veterans and having the opportunity to extend thanks are what we look forward to as a company. We plan ahead and shine a light on veterans as part of our spring Partner Summit where attendees enjoy a friendly golf competition, and winning prizes are graciously paid forward with all earnings making up the donation dollars we present on Veterans Day.”

This year’s Partner Summit golf winners, who were also acknowledged for their sportsmanship and charitable passing of prize money, are Lt. Colonel Dan Rooney, Robert Schena, Dan Verwiel, and Casey Walton.

Additionally, Mr. Schena will present a $1,000 donation to Friends of the Medal of Honor Grove, a 501(C) 3 located in Valley Forge (PA). It is the oldest living memorial for our nation's highest military honor. Rajant’s gift will go to Wreaths Across the Grove, which takes place on December 11th, 2021, and blankets the 40+ acres with holiday wreaths beautifying the graves for the 3,508 recipients of our country’s Medal of Honor.

The Rajant Veterans Day remembrance will include music by Jake Morelli & The World’s Coolest Band. Catering is courtesy of Drexelbrook.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 70 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.