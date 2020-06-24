Latest Partnership Represents Rajant’s Sales Channel Expansion

Malvern, PA – June 24, 2020: Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Iowa-based Connectronics, a North American channel distributor of wireless and connectivity products since 1982. This partnership represents Rajant’s expanding sales channel footprint to increase coverage in public safety, utilities, oil & gas, and other emerging markets.

Geoff Smith, Rajant’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, regarding the appointment shares: “I have known Connectronics for close to 20 years. They are very responsive to customers’ needs as well as being very technical and able to ‘go the extra mile’. Rajant’s technology is designed from the ground up to be entirely independent of infrastructure, communicating M2M, so it works in environments where LTE and Wi-Fi suffer solving connectivity problems indoors and outdoors.”

Mr. Smith closes by saying: “The greatest challenge we have is getting access to more partners and end customers through the channel, which is why Rajant is happy to add Connectronics as a value-added distributor.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to offer Rajant’s unique, industry-leading solutions to our partners,” says Paul Meyer, Managing Director of Connectronics. “Rajant’s key networking features, such as mobility, scalability, and ruggedness, will allow our partners to reach deeper into many verticals with the Kinetic Mesh architecture. Rajant is a well-respected organization with an exceptional product offering, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

About Connectronics:

Connectronics is a value-added, stocking distributor of wireless and connectivity products, selling to VAR’s, System Integrators and Service Providers in North America since 1982. The technical sales staff provides assistance in the design, development, and sales of wireless backhaul, mesh, last mile, and other connectivity solutions. Connectronics provides knowledgeable and timely pre-sales & post-sales support with a staff that is technical, responsive, and committed to the success of our partners. For more information, please visit www.connectronics.com

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.