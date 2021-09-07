Robots, Drones, Wearables, Tracking, and Teleremote Control Features of Live Video/Voice Demos

Malvern, PA – September 7, 2021: Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and a vast complement of its technology partners will be attending MINExpo taking place at the Convention Center in Las Vegas. The event runs September 13th to 15th, with Rajant joining with partners in North Hall at Booth 1261-N. Showcasing its collaborative solution for fully mobile, underground mine and open-pit connectivity will be Boston Dynamics, NEVIL, Overwatch Aero, Vorbeck, and xCraft. Live video/voice demonstrations and partner interviews will run each day.

“With the mining industry deploying more autonomous and semi-autonomous equipment and applications every day, they require mission-critical, high bandwidth, secure, machine-to-machine communications systems,” shares Rajant EVP of Sales & Marketing Geoff Smith. “Rajant Kinetic Mesh maintains uninterrupted high throughput and low latency to overcome any interference, above or underground, enabling all autonomous applications as well as trackable systems to support worker safety.”

Deployed in more than 230 of the largest open-pit and underground mines globally, Rajant pioneered fully mobile V2X/M2M and has a heritage of maintaining interoperability with existing BreadCrumb wireless nodes with new product releases. Case in point, this year Rajant introduced its fourth generation BreadCrumbs, known as Peregrine and Hawk, which have had the fastest transition to new sales in the history of the company. This is a testament to the firmware quality and interoperability Rajant has delivered over its history.

Speaking to the field performance of the Rajant Peregrine, Intermountain Mining Technology’s General Manager Michael Gray says, “We recently deployed the new Peregrine radios in a remote control application with the need for high-definition camera systems. While exceeding the customer’s expectations of speed and clarity of the solution, we as a support organization appreciate the ease of configuration and backward compatibility that allows us to quickly and seamlessly integrate the new BreadCrumb into an existing Rajant environment.”

Demonstrations and testimonials from partners featured at MINExpo include:

Boston Dynamics – Spot robot for underground inspection

NEVIL – Teleoperation for dozing and heavy equipment

Overwatch Aero – Open-pit drone inspection

Vorbeck – Wearable video/VoIP communication system

xCraft – Underground and open-pit drone inspection

Schedule a MINExpo meeting today, or stop by our booth to see the latest BreadCrumbs in action. Email meeting interest to MINExpo@rajant.com.

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 65 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: Alice DiSanto, VP of Global Marketing for Rajant Corporation

Telephone: 914-582-8464

Email: ADiSanto@rajant.com