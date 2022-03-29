Live Demos Include Extended-Range Communications with Asset Tracking and Augmented Reality

Malvern, PA – March 29, 2022: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and its distribution partner Tessco are attending Modex in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center. Rajant is showcasing its latest products for supply chain automation - MeshTracer and the ES1-2450CS and ES1-5050CS. Both are in stock now.

MeshTracer software tracks people and asset locations across the warehouse floor and provides dwell time and traffic heat maps which can be used to illuminate operational bottlenecks.

ES1-2450CS and ES1-5050CS have OEM versions available, which eliminate the external enclosure and provide a smaller form factor to enable integration inside robots and automated machines.

Tessco Ventev antennas, explicitly designed for warehouse deployments, are also featured. The event runs from March 28th to March 31st in Booth #C6471.

“With Rajant Kinetic Mesh, supply chain operations become smarter, more autonomous, and mobile. That's because, the network itself is intelligent, has extended range, is self-optimizing, and is uniquely able to support machine-to-machine communications between equipment on the move,” explains Rajant EVP of Sales and Marketing Geoff Smith. “Obstructions, which typically hinder connectivity, such as shelving and equipment, are a non-issue for Rajant. Live demonstrations will be active during the show showing Rajant’s extended range for both M2M and Wi-Fi, asset and personnel tracking, and augmented reality. Anyone newly considering the Rajant solution will be pleased to find it works in a greenfield or brownfield environment.”

Adds Tessco Senior Vendor Manager Tony Jones, “For supply logistics environments, you can tie in video, sensors, and Wi-Fi handheld devices with Rajant. The fact there is no downtime due to the reliability and redundancy of the network means productivity, efficiency, and profitability are improved. Further, Rajant enables automation of dangerous, complex, or repetitive processes, which leads to safety and quality improvements throughout the fulfillment process while securing all communication using advanced cryptography algorithms. The continuous mobile connectivity can also be used for telemetry to monitor equipment health on-demand and in real-time.”

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 70 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.