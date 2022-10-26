Opera Philadelphia, Tequila Rock Revolution, Donn T, and More Top Talent Playing Fundraiser #ForEveryChild – Concert, Dinner, and Silent Auction Tickets on Sale Now

Malvern, PA – October 26, 2022: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, will host the third annual “World Music Benefit” for UNICEF. The star-studded event raises awareness and encourages donations for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children in 190+ countries worldwide. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to UNICEF USA. Tickets include dinner, a silent auction, personal testimony, and a night full of music at Philadelphia’s City Winery on November 8th, from 6 PM to 10 PM ET.

“The price of a ticket serves to make a difference #ForEveryChild”, shares Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. “November kicks off the holiday season. As we prepare for Thanksgiving, we are mindful of starving children and the suffering of malnutrition they endure each day. Rajant believes we can make a difference. Hosting the Rajant World Music Benefit for UNICEF brings us together, perhaps with more folks like you, that know we can do better for these kids. The best part of November 8th will be having you with us as everyone, from our sponsors to our talent, will be there volunteering. That’s fantastic.”

Sponsors include companies and individuals. They are Tessco, KHS America, Jennifer & Tim Behle, Madison Technologies, Alliance Corporation, Steel City Displays, Mary Herzog, Denise Richardson, FastSigns, Crossover, and IGM Creative. Scott McClure, VP of Rajant distribution partner Alliance, states, “Alliance is proud to be participating with Rajant on such a worthy cause. Their fundraising initiatives to support organizations such as UNICEF confirm that Rajant is more than just a class-leading technology to include in our offering of wireless networking and IoT solutions. They are a team of high-character people who value using their creativity and talent to give back as excellent global citizens.” Fellow sponsor Jennifer Paradis Behle, also serves on UNICEF USA’s New York Regional Board. She adds, “As an advocate for UNICEF and someone who has served on its behalf in the Greater Philadelphia community, I am overjoyed by Rajant’s ongoing support to make a difference for children in need. Mr. Schena and the Rajant team continue to outdo themselves, bringing greater awareness and donations #ForEveryChild.”

Musicians include Haydn Vitera’s Tequila Rock Revolution, President of The Recording Academy (Philadelphia chapter) Donn T and her renowned singer-songwriter partner Jake Morelli, members of Opera Philadelphia, acclaimed opera tenor James Valenti, Philadelphia’s Walt Lafty, Kentucky bluegrass legend Ray McLain, and an exceptional performance from Kentucky’s Mountain Music Ambassadors. Denise Richardson is the emcee and host of the Rajant World Music Benefit for UNICEF. Ms. Richardson co-hosted The Pledge Drive on PBS for more than twenty years and is a former Good Morning America correspondent as well as a lifestyle and news reporter for Fox 5’s Good Day New York.

Buy your tickets today to build on the contributions of the sponsors and talent.

