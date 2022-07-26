Validation for Autonomous Hauling Completed with Rajant in Just Six Months

Malvern, PA – July 26, 2022: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and Komatsu, developer and supplier of heavy equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial, and forestry markets, have achieved Rajant certification for Komatsu’s FrontRunner® Autonomous Haulage Solution (AHS). Validation for FrontRunner AHS was completed in just six months.

“Reliable communications networks that offer continuous mobile connectivity are crucial to successful autonomous haulage operations,” said David Haukeness, Komatsu’s product manager for autonomous systems. “Rajant’s low-latency Kinetic Mesh and support for LTE and WiFi make their network a key part of our efforts to help our customers achieve their autonomous goals.”

Komatsu’s FrontRunner AHS uses a wealth of onboard technology and requires continuous, reliable wireless communication with the central office. Rajant Kinetic Mesh® machine-to-machine (M2M) InstaMesh® technology provides autonomous solutions like Komatsu’s FrontRunner AHS with higher reliability and network resiliency with low latency, which is critical to maintaining ‘always-on’ connectivity for autonomous machines.

Rajant is already co-deployed on Komatsu mining equipment in more than 100 mines globally and is now ready to support Komatsu’s autonomous solutions.

“Achieving Rajant certification with Komatsu reflects the work of many individuals and addresses a key request from our mutual customers to continue utilizing both companies’ advanced solutions,” shares Sagar Chandra, Vice President of Sales - Americas.

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance. To learn more, visit www.komatsu.com

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 75 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.