In One Year the FE1 Product Line Has Ramped to #1 Volume for Mines Worldwide

Malvern, PA – August 2, 2022: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, reports the successful deployment of its fourth-generation BreadCrumb® Peregrine, which provides a 4-6x increase in overall throughput capacity enabling a host of new applications. The Peregrine deployments, the first in South Africa with Anglo American, support applications for mine production systems, including proximity detection, fatigue management, and tele-remote drilling.

Peregrine

“Rajant has always been the leader in industrial wireless mesh networking,” states Reyno Eksteen, BU Head, SCAN RF Projects. “With the substantial increase in performance of the new generation Peregrine BreadCrumbs, our customers now can support applications that require more bandwidth. Because all Rajant BreadCrumb models are fully backward compatible, it makes migrating to the latest higher-capacity radio nodes much easier while still redeploying the existing BreadCrumbs to other parts of the network to get the most out of the customer’s investment.”

After successful implementation, Anglo American confirmed a considerable increase in capacity of the Rajant Peregrine within its pit network, enabling them to become more innovative by introducing technologies in areas of its operation where it was previously impossible. This allows the mine to scale the overall network with the operation's demands quickly, bringing much higher bandwidth closer within areas of its pit production environment. The new Peregrine BreadCrumb provides impressive performance with the same robust hardware which can withstand the harsh conditions of an open-pit mine.

The Peregrine is Rajant’s fourth generation Kinetic Mesh BreadCrumb which supports a maximum combined data rate of 2.3 Gbps and up to 6X enhanced throughput performance over existing Rajant BreadCrumbs. It offers multiple MIMO radio interfaces, high throughput, and enhanced security performance with up to 256-QAM and 80 MHz channels. The Peregrine is part of Rajant’s initiative to develop deeply integrated solutions that securely combine data from connected people, vehicles, machines, and sensors, with machine learning. This data combination unlocks the benefits of process optimization, digital twins, predictive analytics, condition-based maintenance, augmented reality, and virtual reality while improving worker safety. The Peregrine is interoperable with all BreadCrumb radio nodes to expand market capabilities for industries like mining, rail, shipping ports, public safety, agriculture, and heavy construction. It is fortified with rugged, environmentally sealed enclosures and supports several robust cryptographic options for data and MAC-address encryption and per-hop, per-packet authentication. Scalable to hundreds of mobile, high-bandwidth nodes, the Peregrine enables data, voice, and video applications.

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 75 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.