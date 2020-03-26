Private Wireless Network for Mobile Hospital Expansion to Combat COVID-19 Crisis

Malvern, PA – March 26, 2020: In light of the COVID-19 worldwide health crisis, Rajant Corporation and its global distribution and integration partners have made a private wireless network for mobile field hospitals and pop-up, health treatment shelters immediately available. Rajant’s “Emergency Response Rapid Deployment Kit” is the connectivity solution for facility-strapped healthcare, running out of medical space and patient beds to care for the seriously ill, to expand operations. This wireless network Kit can also be applied to COVID-19 testing facilities as well as Small Business Administration (SBA) temporary loan centers in the United States.

Rajant Kinetic Mesh® wireless systems, using multi-radio, multi-frequency BreadCrumb® nodes, and Rajant’s patented InstaMesh® networking protocol, can be deployed in as little as 30-60 minutes. Supported by a global network of partners, which are trained on installing Rajant networks and have units on hand, hospitals around the world can have comprehensive coverage for triage care teams without delay. Whether an outdoor inflatable building or indoor conversion of a convention hall is required, Rajant’s network is architected for immediate ad hoc deployment virtually anywhere. And with any use case, Rajant is the only wireless network manufacturer with a certification from the U.S. government for its highest level of encryption to protect mission-critical data, video, and voice communications.

With Rajant’s Emergency Response Rapid Deployment Kit, remote emergency shelters will be enabled with vital:

Connectivity for VoIP telephones

Computer connectivity for admissions, medical records, and prescriptions

Connectivity for diagnostic imaging, like MRIs, X-Rays, and CT scans

Tracking and locating equipment using AeroScout asset tags

Private Wi-Fi for hospital personnel to connect tablets, laptops, and phones

“Rajant Corporation’s inception came as a result of the 9/11 attacks, when mobile voice and data networks used by first responders were strained and malfunctioning. Ever since it has made wireless network solutions keenly focused on critical communications. International healthcare is paramount, and Rajant with its 57-country sales channel has stepped in to do what is most needed for hospital expansion to function without disruption,” said Rajant CEO, Robert Schena.

“Aiding our wonderful and selfless, frontline medical staff to do what they can to treat our most vulnerable populations is a top priority,” Schena continued. “Beyond this commercially available Kit, members of our hardware team are exploring how to utilize our 3D printers to make masks or respirators for donation. Rajant will continue to put its technology know-how toward helping others.”

