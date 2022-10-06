“When someone we love has cancer, we are all affected—husbands, wives, mothers and fathers, sisters, brothers and friends. This is our effort in the fight against cancer.” — Ralph Lauren

NEW YORK – For more than two decades, Ralph Lauren has been a leader in the fight against cancer. The Pink Pony Initiative, the Company’s global philanthropic program dedicated to cancer care and prevention, supports programs for research, screenings, early diagnosis, treatment, education and patient navigation. This year’s campaign builds upon the Company’s continued commitment to raising awareness and funds around the cause, with donations raised from the annual Pink Pony product collections benefiting the Pink Pony Fund of The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation, as well as an international network of cancer charities.

Advancing the Company’s ongoing Pink Pony efforts, The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation recently announced a $25 million commitment in new grant funding to expand or establish five Ralph Lauren-named cancer centers, including establishing the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center in Washington, D.C., and the existing Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Ralph Lauren Center. The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is partnering with Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, to identify the three additional grant recipients, which will each be required to have a National Cancer Institute designation.

In support of this year’s campaign, the Company will donate 100% of the purchase price from the sale of the new Pink Pony Oxford Shirt and Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie and 25% of the purchase price from the sale of the new Pink Pony Cashmere Hoodie, as well as select Polo classics in a pink colorway, to the Pink Pony Fund or to a network of international cancer charities. The items will be available globally in October in select Ralph Lauren retail stores, on RalphLauren.com, at Macy’s and in select global wholesale stores.

Throughout the month of October, the Company will feature a series of in-store activations to raise awareness and funds for Pink Pony around the world. Ralph Lauren restaurants and Ralph’s Coffee shops globally will offer signature Pink Pony drinks — the “Pink Pony Cocktail” and “Beet Latte” — with proceeds going to support the Pink Pony Fund or a local cancer organization. In addition, the Company’s flagship stores in New York, China, Korea and Japan will light up their facades in pink. Ralph Lauren Golf Ambassador Billy Horschel will also pledge $1,000 to the Pink Pony Fund for every birdie he makes in October.

The Company will release a special edition of the "Coffee at Ralph's" video series highlighting a powerful conversation between Maria Tucker, a cancer survivor who received treatment at the MSK Ralph Lauren Center, and Jasmine Gibson, one of the nurses who guided her during the process. Together, they reflect on the relationship between patient and caregiver and the difference that can be made through an early diagnosis, sharing the bond built over the course of their journey together.

Pink Pony is a cornerstone program for the Company. Deeply rooted within the fabric of Ralph Lauren’s culture, it brings together all facets of the business, from employees coming together to customers making donations all around a central cause. Employees are encouraged to raise awareness by participating in the Company’s global Pink Pony Walks, as well as through fundraising activities and RL Gives Back volunteering events.

For more information on Ralph Lauren’s commitment to cancer care, please visit: Pink Pony - Fight Against Cancer | Ralph Lauren.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company’s brand names – which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others – constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://corporate.ralphlauren.com.

ABOUT THE RALPH LAUREN CORPORATE FOUNDATION

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation works to make the dream of a better life reality by championing equity and empowering underserved communities around the world. Established in 2001, the Foundation is committed to making a difference across its core areas of focus: supporting cancer care and prevention, protecting the environment, fostering advocacy & access and strengthening community resilience. It hopes to deliver meaningful change in its communities through its nonprofit partnerships, investments and volunteering programs. For more information, please visit: https://corporate.ralphlauren.com/Foundation.

ABOUT THE PINK PONY FUND

Founded in 2000, the Pink Pony Fund of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is the organization’s longstanding effort in the fight against cancer. The Pink Pony Fund aims to reduce disparities in cancer care and prevention to help ensure that people in underserved communities have access to quality treatment at an earlier, more curable stage. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s annual Pink Pony Campaign donates a portion of dedicated product collection sales to the Pink Pony Fund as well as cancer-fighting organizations around the world.

