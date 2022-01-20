Industrial private networks see considerable infrastructure savings by deploying AccelerComm solutions

Southampton, UK – January 20th 2022 - AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced the findings of a report commissioned from Real Wireless, the independent wireless experts, which shows significant reductions in 5G Private network infrastructure costs by utilising AccelerComm’s 5G physical layer IP solution. To get the full details of the research sign-up to a joint Webinar: 5G Private Networks: How maximising spectral efficiency can reduce infrastructure costs by a third and improve performance being hosted by Mobile World Live on February 1st at 10:00am ET/15:00 GMT – to register visit https://view6.workcast.net/register?cpak=6760221930401448

The study focused on AccelerComm’s unique channel equalisation solution, and found that it leads to a significant increase in the average cell spectral efficiency, which in turn brings an improvement in network performance and results in a large potential reduction in the required number of sites (and hence power) required to provide coverage. In the specific example of a 5G private network implementation in a port, an improvement of 2 b/s/Hz on the average cell spectral efficiency, which AccelerComm channel equalisation solution can deliver, could lead to up to 33.7% network cost savings.

“Private Networks are being increasingly widely deployed, in particular within vertical markets such as ports, factories and agriculture,” said Dr. Anastasios Karousos of Real Wireless. “However to be successful in these sectors, private networks must be delivered at a reasonable cost and provide increased efficiency and productivity.”

“Private networks are being used by the mobile industry as test-beds to rapidly deploy, trial and iterate on new technologies such as 5G and O-RAN. At the centre of this is the drive to make sure that 5G is delivered in a way which maximises ROI,” said Eric Dowek from AccelerComm. “This research from Real Wireless shows the clear benefits of our IP in helping to optimise infrastructure requirements and improve performance. It confirms that by adopting AccelerComm’s physical layer solution there are considerable benefits in infrastructure cost savings and performance, across a range of private and public network deployment scenarios.”

About AccelerComm

AccelerComm provides complete physical layer IP solutions which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the speed, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G. by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

The company is active in a number of industry associations including through its membership of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com or follow @AccelerComm on Twitter.

