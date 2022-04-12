The Football Association engage Real Wireless to support radio and mobile connectivity at Wembley Stadium and The National Training Centre at St Georges Park

London – 12 April 2022 – Real Wireless, the UK’s leading independent wireless consultancy, today announced it has signed a three-year agreement to provide network consultancy services to The Football Association (The FA). The agreement includes event day support at Wembley Stadium.

Wembley Stadium

The agreement is an extension of the long-standing relationship between the FA and Real Wireless, whose experts have worked with The FA since 2007.

Real Wireless has advised on the design, implementation and ongoing management of wireless technology systems (cellular, Wi-Fi, PMR and Tetra) at Wembley Stadium from its opening to the present day.

Real Wireless provides support at every bowl event in the stadium. Its team works with the crowd safety team in Wembley’s control room to deliver the best possible radio communications service to the safety and operational users that depend on radio communications to run a safe and secure event.

This new agreement covers support for public and private mobile service provision at both Wembley Stadium and the National Training Centre at St Georges Park.

Alan Waters, Service Delivery Manager at the FA, said: “I have worked closely with the team from Real Wireless for many years and appreciate the expert advice and support they provide to us for both radio and mobile communications in the stadium and at St Georges Park. Their expertise has allowed us to stay on top of technology advances and this has helped ensure that the services provided to our operational staff and to visitors are to the highest possible standards at all times.”

Mark Keenan, CEO, Real Wireless, said: “Since we started working with the FA in 2007 mobile communications have changed dramatically. When Wembley Stadium opened, smartphones were still on the drawing board, the first iPhone was still a year away and data traffic was just 15PB. Fast forward to today and UK data usage is 580 Petabytes per month, increasing around 38% year-on-year.

“We are proud to have worked with the FA for 15 years. It has also allowed us to develop an in depth understanding of the real operational needs of a world-class stadium for both radio and mobile communications. This deep understanding is beneficial to Wembley Stadium and other stadium clients we work with.”

The consultancy services provided by Real Wireless to the FA include liaising with stadium operational staff, event owners, emergency service providers and mobile operators to help ensure that the radio and mobile services provided in the stadium are to the highest possible quality, particularly during events when the critical nature of radio and mobile communications is evident.

Real wireless consultants also act as the liaison with the UK regulator, Ofcom, on all matters relating to spectrum, as well as providing technical input and support to bids prepared by The FA for tournaments such as the Euros.

About Real Wireless

Real Wireless is the world’s leading independent wireless advisory firm. We bridge the gap between the wireless industry and wireless users. We help the wireless industry to better understand and meet the needs of its customers and help wireless users to get the best from wireless to the benefit of their business.

Real Wireless clients benefit from a comprehensive portfolio of specialists and custom tools that analyse radio network performance, techno-economic impact and the business model implications of wireless systems. With this unmatched resource Real Wireless is able to advise the industry and all user groups, spanning businesses to governments, mobile operators, regulators and technology companies on every aspect of wireless technology.

That is why, with 5G now being deployed, Real Wireless is best placed to guide and advise businesses on the choices and opportunities next generation communications systems will bring.

