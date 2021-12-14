Reboots launches smart regeneration product and gets golden boy Pedri González on board for it

Schluechtern, December 14, 2021 - Reboots, leading European provider of recovery boots and pants, today launches the Reboots Go Lite Recovery Boots. With this, the sports tech start-up expands its product range with a smarter and more cost-effective version. At the same time, Reboots is launching the Reboots App to make the new device easier to use. Pedri González, FC Barcelona midfielder, Spanish national player and Golden Boy Award winner, is the new brand ambassador and face of the campaign for Reboots Go Lite.

Reboots Go Lite - the smart way to regenerate

The mobile Go range from Reboots is getting a new addition. With the Reboots Go Lite Recovery Boots, the regeneration experts at Reboots are addressing aspiring athletes with the need for maximum flexibility. "Athletes put a lot of heart and soul into their training every day, for example, to get closer to their dream of becoming a pro. Each of them deserves the best regeneration. To make this even more accessible and achievable, we developed Reboots Go Lite," said Tom Keller, founder of Reboots. The smart and battery-powered Reboots Go Lite device is smaller, lighter and less noisy than any comparable device currently on the market.

Nevertheless, it does not sacrifice pressure performance: With up to 180 mmHg, the newcomer offers enough power for a successful regeneration. It also has a connection to the new Reboots App, which allows convenient control of the regeneration massage via smartphone.

Young, smart, and full of power - the best young football player 2021 is the face of Reboots Go Lite

Most recently he received the Golden Boy Award, and today he is the face of the Reboots Go Lite launch campaign. With the Spanish youngster Pedri (19), Reboots has found the ideal testimonial for Reboots Go Lite. Young, smart, and full of power - that's what the best U-21 football player in Europe and Reboots Go Lite have in common. "I am very happy to have a reliable recovery partner at my side with Reboots. With Reboots' products and expertise, I am taking my recovery to the next level to not only maintain but improve my performance level in the future," says Pedri. Together, Reboots and Pedri want to draw attention to the fact that regeneration is not a matter of age. With the Reboots Go Lite Recovery Boots, the partners want to help young athletes in particular to realize their dreams.

The Reboots Go Lite Recovery Boots are now available in the Reboots online store www.reboots.com at a price of 499€. Delivery is possible to all countries within the EU. More information about the Reboots Go Lite can be found here: https://reboots.com/products/reboots-go-lite

Press kit: https://bit.ly/33b38n4

Press contact:

Georgina Gerasimidis

+49 157 379 495 04

pr@reboots.de

reboots.com/media-presse