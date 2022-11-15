Schluechtern, November 15, 2022 - Reboots, the leading European supplier of recovery boots and pants, announces the extension of its partnership with the exceptional football talent Pedri González (19).

Together on the road to success

Reboots extends its partnership with Spanish national football player Pedri González

The past year has been particularly successful for Pedri. Already at the beginning of the partnership with Reboots, the professional football player reached a new milestone in his sporting career by winning the Golden Boy Award 2021 in addition to the Kopa Trophy and numerous outstanding achievements with FC Barcelona. "Reboots is keen to enter into long- term partnerships. That's why we are delighted to continue to support Pedri's career and assist his regeneration," says Tom Keller, CEO of Reboots. The partners are planning more joint projects in the coming year to raise awareness about the importance of regeneration at a young age.

The past year was also a special one for Reboots. The company launched the world's smallest recovery boots device: the smart Reboots Go Lite. Pedri has become the face of the Reboots Go Lite and will continue to pursue his athletic career with Reboots.

Support for young athletes

Reboots not only helps athletes who are already at the top of the world rankings but more importantly, those who are still on their way up. The company aims to provide the best regeneration for athletes like Pedri, who are passionate and ambitious to achieve their dream of becoming professionals, thus enhancing their performance in the long run. "Since my partnership with Reboots, my recovery - and at the same time my performance level - has received an upgrade. Next year, I am again pursuing some ambitious goals that will become achievable with the support of Reboots," comments Pedri.

GEORGINA GERASIMIDIS

+49 157 379 495 04

PR@REBOOTS.DE

REBOOTS.COM/MEDIA-PRESSE