Train4you Vertriebs GmbH

Market leader Train4you publishes 2023 motorail programme

International connections to Verona and Innsbruck

More services to Lörrach and Munich

Cologne/Germany, 24.10.2022. The private train operator Train4you has published the 2023 summer programme for its Urlaubs-Express trains and already registered record booking figures in the first 24 hours. Especially on the routes from Hamburg and Düsseldorf to Verona in Italy, the Cologne-based company is registering huge demand. "We see a clear trend towards the climate-friendly transport mode of rail when planning holidays," says Train4you Managing Director Niko Maedge, "Added to this are the high fuel costs which are causing many customers to look for alternatives. This is where the relaxed overnight train journey with our exclusive direct connections can score." Already in the 2022 summer season, booking figures reached record levels; many trains were fully booked.

Record booking figures for the Urlaubs-Express

For 2023, in addition to Verona, the Urlaubs-Express is offering motorail connections to Innsbruck, Munich, Lörrach, Hamburg and Düsseldorf and is Germany's market leader in the variety of offers. Guests without a vehicle can, as always, use the en route stops for boarding. This creates exclusive night train connections, for example from Hanover and Cologne to Bolzano in South Tyrol.

The Hamburg-Lörrach-Hamburg connection, which is particularly popular with Scandinavian and Swiss guests, will have more attractive service days on the UEX next summer. The southbound journey from Hamburg-Altona will start on Fridays on many weekends, making it convenient for changing accommodation. The north trip will start on Saturday evenings.

The Urlaubs-Express night and motorail trains have sleeping and couchette cars. There is also catering on all trains. Bookings can be made online at https://www.urlaubs-express.de or by phone at +49 221 800 20 820.

About Urlaubs-Express:

Urlaubs-Express is a brand of Train4you Vertriebs GmbH from Cologne. The company has been offering car travel trains and night trains in national and international long-distance transport since 2017. With 12 connections in 2023, Urlaubs-Express is by far Germany's largest motorail provider. In winter, the Urlaubs-Express ski trains run from various German stations directly to Tyrol and with connecting services to Salzburger Land.

Media Contact:

Train4you Vertriebs GmbH

Kolumbastraße 5

50667 Köln

Christian Oeynhausen

+49 (0) 221- 800 20 831

medien@train4you.de