London, UK – 04th August 2021. Following the successful high-profile commerce launches of iconic British brands Hamleys and Fortnum & Mason, and Diesel in the UAE, digital commerce and design consultancy Redbox Digital has added a number of new clients to its global portfolio.

Part of the SQLI Group, Redbox will be working with British furniture and home accessories brand, OKA; sustainable food producers, Daylesford; and organic clothing brand, Frugi. These well-known retail brands will be moving their online stores to Adobe Commerce utilising Redbox’s Accelerate framework, which accommodates faster turnaround times.

The latest wins come at a time in one of the busiest periods in the company’s history, with enquiries up 90 per cent year-on-year, highlighting the staggering growth of retail online largely brought on by COVID-19 disruptions.

Over the past 12 months, Redbox has completed implementations for a wide range of brands on Adobe Commerce, including British luxury retailer, Fortnum & Mason; women’s clothing brand, Seasalt; Israeli fintech company, Nayax; clothing label, Diesel in the United Arab Emirates; US household product manufacturer, Church & Dwight and iconic British toy brand, Hamleys.

Jonty Sutton, CEO, Redbox said: “There’s little doubt that the rapid growth and expansion of retail commerce has been triggered by the events of the last year. Brands have been prioritising digital initiatives to maximise online efficiency and revenue and emerge even stronger in the recovery.

“Digital touchpoints now represent the “front door” of many retail shopping experiences and brands want to drive meaningful customer engagement. For more than two decades, we’ve been designing and building world-class commerce solutions that deliver real value and bring brands closer to their customers.

“Our success is testament to the outstanding work our teams do day in, day out and we’re humbled that top brands like Fortnum & Mason, Diesel and Hamleys have put their faith in us.”

Notes to editors

About Redbox Digital

Redbox Digital, part of the SQLI Group, is a global digital commerce and design consultancy.

An Adobe Platinum Solution Partner and Specialised in Adobe Commerce and Adobe Experience Manager, we have more than 18 years in digital and creative retail. Our team has delivered more than 1,000 digital commerce projects and experiences, in more than 25 countries for 100 plus brands on Adobe Commerce.

Redbox is headquartered in London with offices in Dubai, South Africa, Sydney, Auckland and a support Centre of Excellence in Mauritius.

Contact:

Tracy Postill

Redbox Digital

e: tracy.postill@redboxdigital.com

m: +44 (0) 7982 602005