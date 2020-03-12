London, UK – 12th March 2020. Digital commerce agency Redbox Digital announced it has joined the SQLI Group as part of an ambitious growth strategy.

Redbox will become part of the European digital services group that acquired 60 percent of the company. Redbox’s management team and company structure remain in place, with the core business unchanged.

From left to right: Jonty Sutton, Redbox's CEO, Olivier Larribe, SQLI's M&A Director, Didier Fauque, SQLI's CEO

The two complementary businesses will form a formidable partnership in unified commerce, with Redbox leading the charge in the UK and Middle East markets on Adobe/Magento for the Group and SQLI benefitting from its multi-platform expertise and strong position across Europe.

Redbox founder and CEO Jonty Sutton said: “Joining SQLI is an important milestone for the business that gives us even greater fire-power in our key markets and the potential to unlock huge growth for the company.

“Clients will benefit from our combined expertise and network reach, as well as our ability to deliver compelling digital experiences on Magento Commerce. It reinforces our position as a major global Magento partner.”

SQLI CEO Didier Fauque said: “Redbox is widely-regarded as one of the top Magento agencies in the UK and Middle East with incredible talent and support capabilities. The acquisition opens up further growth opportunities, allowing us to scale-up our presence in the UK, deploy commercially in the Middle East and boost our support capabilities via our services centres.”

France-based SQLI is a well-respected Adobe partner, with clients including Oliver Sweeney, Radley, Airbus Group, Nespresso, Carlsberg, Hoffmann Group, GrandVision, Hansgrohe, Miele, Philips and Intergamma.

Redbox is an Adobe Platinum Regional partner, combining consulting, design and technology that has seen it develop award-winning digital experiences for clients including Nespresso, Fortnum & Mason, AXA Insurance, Screwfix and Nahdi Medical.

The acquisition will see the company become part of the SQLI Commerce and Experience centre’s digital agency network. The centre features more than 600 experts in 11 European countries.

About Redbox Digital

Redbox is a digital commerce and design consultancy and one of the top Magento partners globally.

The company builds exceptional ecommerce experiences for many well-known B2B and B2C brands including Nespresso, Sephora, Fortnum & Mason, Paperchase, Nestle and Screwfix.

The company is headquartered in London and Dubai and supports clients in more than 25 countries.

About the SQLI Group

Created in 1990, SQLI is a European services group dedicated to the Digital world, specialised in the design, implementation, global deployment and operation of omnichannel solutions. Its positioning as a commerce and technology specialist enables its teams of experts to provide long-term support to major European companies and brands in developing their sales and brand awareness as well as their internal performance by reinventing the customer, partner and employee experience.

Its 2,200 employees work in 32 branches in 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, South Africa and Morocco. In 2019, the SQLI Group generated revenue of €239 million. SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July, 2000.

