Cambridge UK, December 7 – Redgate Software, the Cambridge UK based leading provider of database DevOps solutions, announced today the appointment of Jakub Lamik as its new CEO. Currently the Chief Product Officer and previously the VP of Product at ARM, he will lead Redgate into its next phase of growth.

Founded in 1999 by Simon Galbraith and Neil Davidson, Redgate now employs 400 people and has offices in the US, Germany and Australia as well as the UK. Its software helps companies and IT professionals introduce DevOps to database development and is used by more than 200,000 customers, including 91% of companies in the Fortune 100.

Jakub Lamik

Simon and Neil were joint CEOs until Neil’s departure in 2012. Simon has been the sole CEO for the last nine years.

He’s delighted by the new appointment: “It’s been a tremendous honour and privilege to have been on the 22-year journey, growing the company from two people in a spare room to one of the most successful software companies in the United Kingdom, and to have done so purely through organic growth. I’ve spent the last year making sure we have the right leadership in place for the company and am delighted to have persuaded Jakub Lamik to take on the job. Jakub has the intellect, experience and determination to take the company to great places. I’m really excited for the future of Redgate and will remain the company’s biggest cheerleader.”

Simon will remain on Redgate’s board as the majority shareholder, and will maintain a strong interest in the company’s progress.

Jakub Lamik started his career as a software engineer and entrepreneur. He worked for a number of prestigious companies and after completing his MBA at Cambridge he joined ARM, where he held various executive positions, most recently as Vice President of Product. Jakub has an impressive track record of leading strong and engaged teams to accelerate and enhance product development.

Jakub joined Redgate in 2019 and has already made a strong impact on the company’s executive team, board, and strategy.

As he comments: “I am thrilled to become CEO of Redgate at such an exciting time for the company and its customers. Databases are essential in solving complex problems and answering important questions about our world. Redgate has an incredible track record and reputation for helping companies and IT professionals to harness the power – and the increasing growth – of data. We’re perfectly positioned to partner further with our customers and help them balance the demand to deliver software faster with the need to protect and preserve business-critical data, whatever database platform they use. I’m looking forward to working with our talented teams around the world to build on that strong foundation and take Redgate, and our customers, to a new phase.”

About Redgate Software

Redgate makes ingeniously simple software used by over 800,000 IT professionals around the world and is the leading Database DevOps solutions provider. Redgate's philosophy is to design highly usable, reliable tools which elegantly solve the problems developers and DBAs face every day and help teams get the most value out of any database, on a growing number of platforms, anywhere. As well as streamlining database development and preventing the database being a bottleneck, this helps organizations introduce data protection by design and by default. As a result, more than 200,000 companies use Redgate tools, including 91% of those in the Fortune 100.

About Simon Galbraith, Co-Founder of Redgate Software

Simon Galbraith co-founded Redgate in 1999 and grew it to a 400-person company. Now a non-executive director, he is also a significant investor and has helped to create and grow a number of other successful technology companies. He currently concentrates on investing in fledgling companies which are doing something really good for the world, helping them with aspects of their evolution beyond finance.

About Jakub Lamik, CEO of Redgate Software

Prior to becoming CEO of Redgate, Jakub Lamik was Chief Product Officer and Board Member, responsible for the product strategy and roadmap. This followed over eight years at ARM, where he was most recently Vice President of Product, looking after the company’s portfolio of key software and hardware products and solutions. Before working at ARM, he held management positions in numerous technology companies.

