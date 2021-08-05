Redgate Software announced today that Microsoft will be the Premier Sponsor of this year’s free online PASS Data Community Summit. As Premier Sponsor, Microsoft will be supporting attendees through educational sessions, product deep-dives and announcements, and keynotes unique to the Summit, which is organized by Redgate.

The annual event has been a landmark in the calendar of Microsoft data platform professionals for years. Redgate continued its commitment to the database platform community by acquiring the assets of PASS earlier this year and pledging to revive the Summit and other PASS activities like SQLSaturdays, along with its library of content and training sessions.

PASS Data Community Summit

The free online PASS Data Community Summit, which will be held on November 8 – 12, meets that pledge and goes far beyond the typical virtual conference experience. Featuring five days of online technical sessions, attendees will have exclusive access to the industry’s top experts and rising stars, who will help them develop as data professionals and master new skills they can implement immediately.

Community educational sessions will be available in both live and on-demand formats, and sessions and activities will be accessible for all time zones. There will also be casual networking opportunities including community-led group discussions and events, where attendees can meet like-minded professionals, reconnect with old friends, and build lasting relationships with a diverse, worldwide data community.

As Simon Galbraith, Co-Founder and CEO of Redgate, comments: “Redgate has been a huge supporter of the data community for years, attending and speaking at PASS conferences and SQLSaturdays, sharing our knowledge and experience with data professionals. I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve managed to maintain the Summit and deliver it online with such a big program of sessions and speakers.”

“The passion and dedication of the data community continues to inspire us,” said Rohan Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Azure Data at Microsoft Corp. “We are fully committed to supporting data professionals and all of you who make this community what it is today. We love how the community continues to connect and empower one another. We hope the upcoming PASS Data Community Summit helps professionals learn and grow their careers.”

The free online conference will be the year's largest gathering of Microsoft data platform professionals and registration will be opening this month. Attendees can sign up now for event updates and learn more about Microsoft’s presence by going to the PASS Data Community Summit website.

