Cambridge UK, Thursday, 16 June, 2022 – Ahead of this year’s hybrid PASS Data Community Summit in November 2022, Redgate has continued its commitment to the data community by releasing a free online library of 261 sessions from the 2021 Summit to help data professionals everywhere upskill their knowledge and careers.

Redgate acquired the assets of PASS when the global data community organization ended operations in January of 2021, and pledged to revive the long-standing annual PASS Summit and make the educational content widely available.

The new video library of 2021 PASS Data Community Summit sessions

The PASS Data Community Summit in November 2021, hosted online because of pandemic restrictions, was a huge success with the largest program ever presented, and the biggest global gathering of data professionals. 321 speakers presented 433 sessions, which were viewed 70,783 times by the 18,292 people from around the world who registered.

The creativity in delivering an engaging event by finding innovative ways to bring the community together in a virtual setting was also recognized when Redgate was presented with the Innovation Award from Rainfocus, the online event platform. As importantly for a community-focused organization, the team worked hard to create an inclusive and diverse event with 44% of those delivering sessions being first-time speakers at the Summit, and 38% of sessions being delivered by speakers from previously underrepresented groups.

The library of sessions from the event is now available online for anyone to access and, if the popularity of the on-demand sessions matches the original event, query performance tuning will be the most searched for topic, along with areas like data security, Azure, database DevOps, and migrating to the cloud.

“This continues Redgate’s longstanding commitment to supporting the data community by extending and enabling access to shared knowledge and learning,” says Jakub Lamik, CEO of Redgate. “It’s something we strongly believe in because it enables data professionals to deal with the more complex but also more exciting challenges that the constantly changing world throws at them. The Summit library is a significant and important resource anyone can draw on for a whole range of learning opportunities.”

The upcoming 2022 PASS Data Community Summit in November will expand those opportunities further. This year has seen a record 863 proposed Summit sessions submitted by 516 speakers, many of whom are some of the most respected names in the global data community. After making positive strides in 2021, there is also a goal to make the Summit one of the most diverse, with at least 40% of the 2022 speakers coming from underrepresented groups.

The final selected sessions will be presented live from November 15-18 when thousands of data professionals will once again meet up in person, in Seattle WA, the traditional home of the Summit. They will be joined online by thousands more attendees from all over the globe, making the Summit the world’s leading worldwide event for data professionals once again.

Until then, anyone who needs to upgrade and enhance their skills can access, search and view the 261 sessions from the PASS Data Community Summit 2021 already available in the new online Summit library.

