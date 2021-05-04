https://www.avonhurst.com/

LONDON – Avonhurst today announced it will be joined by former Skadden, Arps lawyer Audrey Koh. Koh joins the firm from Womble Bond Dickinson, where she was partner and Head of White Collar Crime and Investigations. Previously she spent 11 years at Skadden in London, having also worked in that firm’s Singapore office. Based in London, Avonhurst provides advisory services, transactional legal services and capital services to its sophisticated capital clients.

Audrey Koh

Koh has extensive regulatory experience, spanning investigations and compliance matters focused on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), UK Bribery Act (UKBA), sanctions and wider financial crime, including having worked in-house as Director (Legal and Compliance) at Kerogen Capital (a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-Approved person role) and on a 16-month secondment to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Koh is the latest in a number of senior hires for the firm, which has enjoyed significant growth since its inception in July 2019. These include seven partner hires – mostly from magic circle firms – as well as hiring leading figures from the political, financial and legal sectors as senior advisors, including Lord (Gavin) Barwell, tech entrepreneur Sean West, General, the Lord (Nick) Houghton, Dr Pippa Malmgren and Tina Fordham, formerly of Citigroup.

Jonathan Bloom, Chief Executive of Avonhurst, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Audrey to the firm. Audrey brings extensive experience of cross-border investigations, honed at leading firms including Skadden and Sidley Austin, and complemented by the invaluable experience of working at the SFO. This makes her ideally placed to advise our sophisticated capital clients on compliance and regulatory matters in a landscape that, post-Covid, with a Biden-led White House and enhanced cooperation among enforcement authorities around the world, is likely to be increasingly scrutinised.”

-- ENDS --

Launched in July 2019 with a substantial client portfolio, Avonhurst provides advisory services, transactional legal services and capital services to its sophisticated capital clients. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.

Just one year on, the firm’s unique combination of offering legal advice with political analysis was recognised with the firm being named as a finalist in the 2020 Financial Times Innovative Lawyer Awards and the British Legal Awards for ‘Boutique Law Firm of the Year 2020’.