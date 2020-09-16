LONDON – Propitious (London) Ltd today announced Arabella Murphy has joined IPOS Mediation (formerly In Place of Strife), one of the oldest and best-known mediation chambers in the UK. Launched in January 2020, Propitious is a consultancy for wealthy families and trustees, focusing on strategic advice and mediation.

A former partner of Allen & Overy LLP, and a founding partner of Maurice Turnor Gardner LLP, Arabella Murphy, founder and Director of Propitious, comments: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining such a prestigious panel of mediators. Mediation has an increasingly important role to play, not just for parties in dispute, but also to aid difficult conversations and pre-empt disharmony.

“Over the last 25 years I have had the privilege to advise on some of the highest profile family wealth disputes. As a result, I am a huge believer in the power of mediation to help in even the most difficult cases. The courts already strongly encourage this, and I firmly believe that more families could and should use mediation to resolve or narrow their differences”

Henrietta Jackson-Stops, partner at IPOS Mediation, comments: “IPOS Mediation was established in 1995, and now has over 30 mediators, each of whom is a leading expert in their field. We are delighted to welcome Arabella to the panel.”

Murphy explains the thinking behind her new firm Propitious: “After 25 years as a lawyer specialising in private wealth, I saw that there was a gap in the way that wealthy families and trustees are advised. They often need strategic, practical support before they reach for legal or tax advice, or as part of the process of helping them achieve their aims. As a boutique consultancy dedicated to helping families plan their future confidently, Propitious helps them identify their options for succession planning, or find a way to pre-empt or resolve difficulties, or understand the risks and opportunities arising from changes in the political, legal, tax and regulatory environment. I also offer mediation, having seen during my legal career how effective it is in resolving disharmony in families and family businesses.”

Murphy has highly-valued experience of working with families from around the world, giving her exceptional insight into the issues which are of practical and strategic importance to wealthy families, and the reasons why disharmony can arise. She has consistently been ranked in the top tiers by Chambers (Global, UK and HNW guides), Legal 500 and Who’s Who Legal, and is listed in the ALM Private Client Global Elite. She has written or co-authored several books, and spoken extensively, on a range of private wealth related topics. She is a solicitor (non-practising), an accredited mediator, a member of STEP and sits on the Trust Law Committee.

Established in January 2020, Propitious (London) Ltd is a strategic consultancy, providing practical advice to families, family businesses and trustees from around the world on succession, risk, governance and dispute resolution.