25 outstanding researchers from the EU project Path2Integrity are advocating for innovative educational tools to strengthen society's trust in science and train the new researchers to conduct responsible research.

Cologne, Barcelona, Varna, Coburg, Madrid, Warsaw, Sofia, Esbjerg We all have high expectations on scientific results. COVID-19 has shown everyone how important research is for society. Researchers are developing vaccines and medicines so that the world can get a grip on the virus and we can all return to normal living.

Professor Maria Leptin

The path from being a high school student to becoming a scientific researcher is demanding. Not getting lost on this path and staying on the right track - that's what the 25 outstanding international researchers support in the project Path2Integrity. They are lending their images and scientific credentials to emphasise quality safeguards within research. These role models raise young people’s awareness of their responsibility and show them essential research principles. Why? Because quality safeguards assure trust in science.

They go further than talking. To accompany the next generation of researchers on their way, the project developed "Learning P2I". P2I is the online learning environment of Path2Integrity. It enables pupils, students, and academic professionals to internalise and practice research procedures and principles. The latter involves role plays. For example, the head of the laboratory pushing for results meets the laboratory assistant under pressure. In the online learning module, participants examine challenging research situations from different perspectives. They become aware of how important it is to adhere to academia’s principles.

EU Research Commissioner Mariya Gabriel also expressed her enthusiasm for this effort in an audio message: "Learning P2I is a great example of what bright minds can achieve when they work together to reach a common cause."

To see how individual researchers are advocating for reliable research, please visit https://www.path2integrity.eu/campaign-materials

Contact:

Julia Priess-Buchheit: julia.priess-buchheit@hs-coburg.de

Hochschule Coburg

Friedrich Streib Straße 2

96540 Coburg