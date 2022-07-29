More than 100 exhibitors have taken part in the Reset Connect London two-day event (28-29 June) as part of London Climate Action Week.

All areas of sustainability were covered, from the showcasing of energy innovation and green transport solutions to investors and sustainable business accelerators, all with the same goal of encouraging networking, engagement and collaboration to effect change and lower the global climate impact.

Reset Connect is the UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment event which aims to help businesses understand how to strive to meet net zero targets and improve ESG results, as well as unearth any potential green investment opportunities.

Approximately £4-5trillion is needed to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, according to the UN, with an annual investment of £40bn required for existing infrastructure in the UK alone over the next decade if the net zero target is to be successful.

As a result, both public and private sectors need to scale up financial resources to address climate change solutions, hence the gathering of sustainability change-makers and innovative solution providers to collaborate and share methods for making best practice a tangible reality in effecting change.

Attendees are from a wealth of backgrounds, from policy makers and government leaders to large corporations and technology providers, all with the same goal. And to make their climate goals a reality, the event enabled them to uncover sustainable, low-carbon solutions and providers and explore opportunities for funding through institutional & impact investors, private equity & venture capital, and the financial adviser community.

Those attending Reset Connect include Ecologi which simplifies climate action via a platform for businesses and individuals to collectively reverse climate change through funding some of the world’s best climate solutions.

So far more than 33,986 users have collectively funded the planting of 42 million trees and reduced carbon emissions by 1.8 million tonnes through Ecologi’s supported reforestation and verified carbon reduction projects.

Carbon Trust also attended Reset Connect to showcase its services. The organisation comprises 300 experts that provide a trusted guide to becoming net zero and solutions to the climate crisis. It has pioneered decarbonisation for more than two decades for global businesses, governments and organisations and Carbon Trust supports more than 3,000 organisations, spanning 50 countries, with their climate action planning and helps set science-based targets.

Event speakers included Tanya Steele (CEO of WWF UK), Cliff Prior (CEO of The Global Steering Group for Impact Investment), Professor Paul Minks (BEIS Chief Scientific Adviser) and Nina Seega (Research Director for Sustainable Finance, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership).

Acre’s Rufus Bullough, Head of Sustainable Technology Recruitment - UK and Georgina Sell, Principal Consultant – Sustainable and Impact Investing, also attended the event.

Rufus Bullough said: "Feeling very humbled to have attended Reset Connect as part of London Climate Action Week. The energy was unmissable, especially after two years of not being able to gather together.

Thank you to everyone who took part. Bridging the gap between sustainability change-makers, business leaders, government and funding is no small feat, so it’s encouraging to see the commitment to making it happen.

I'm proud that Acre is part of this incredible and inspiring community and look forward to the next in-person event to get things moving on."

Rufus is a specialist Executive Search consultant, supporting the Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Communications functions since 2007. He works with Boards and Executive Committees to identify, evaluate and secure the modern blend of skillsets required where performance, purpose and reputation meet.

