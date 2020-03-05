On Thursday 27 February 2020, Retail Without Borders (RWB) - part of the We Are Pentagon Group, hosted its first Marketplace Awards Ceremony in London at the top of one of London’s most iconic landmarks.

The exclusive black-tie gala dinner and awards ceremony, held at the top of the Gherkin, was attended by 120 decision-makers from leading global marketplaces and organisations including Shieldpay, Department for International Trade, eBay, SEKO Logistics, ShipStation, Zalando, Facebook, TheMarket, SoftBank Telecom Europe, Catch, Sprii, OnBuy, ZigZag Global and more.

Hosted by former BBC Breakfast journalist, Declan Curry, the RWB awards ceremony was the first evening of its kind to celebrate and reward international online marketplaces which are transforming the retail landscape.

During the ceremony, 15 awards were presented to the marketplaces which scored the highest for the most seller-friendly policies, having been adjudicated by Thomas Andersson of consultancy STIQ.

Laurence Guy, CEO of the We Are Pentagon Group, said: “It was fantastic to host our first ever Retail Without Borders awards ceremony at such a prestigious venue with panoramic views of London’s most iconic skyline. We were delighted to have been joined by representatives of marketplaces across Europe, LATAM, Middle East and Australasia to reward the highest scoring marketplaces across categories which encompass marketplace innovation on sustainability, logistics, customer service, automation and more.”

The awards and winners are as follows:

Marketplace Activation Award sponsored by We Are Pentagon – Winner, Wish

Marketplace Merchant Logistics Award sponsored by SEKO Logistics – Winner, OnBuy

Marketplace Fulfilment Award sponsored by SEKO Logistics – Winner, Zalando

Marketplace Branding Award sponsored by ZigZag Global – Winner, TheMarket

Marketplace Curation Award sponsored by Storesome – Winner, Rakuten

Marketplace Customer Service Award sponsored by We Are Pentagon – Winner, Fruugo

Marketplace Automation Award sponsored by ZigZag Global – Winner, Yahoo! Japan

Marketplace Merchant Service Award sponsored by Shieldpay – Winner, Cdiscount

Marketplace Payments Award sponsored by Shieldpay – Winner, eBay

Marketplace Expansion Award sponsored by We Are Pentagon – Winner, Fruugo

Marketplace Sustainability Award sponsored by ZigZag Global – Winner, Depop

Marketplace Rising Star Award sponsored by Storesome – Winner, Catch

Fashion Marketplace of the Year Award sponsored by Shieldpay – Winner, La Redoute

Consumer Electronics Marketplace of the Year Award sponsored by Shieldpay – Winner, Fnac Darty

Marketplace of the Year Award sponsored by We Are Pentagon – Winner, eBay

The Marketplace Awards Ceremony took place at the end of the first day of the Retail Without Borders 2020 conference, held at London’s QEII Centre in the heart of Westminster on 27-28 February.

To find out more about Retail Without Borders head to www.rwb.global

Image gallery: https://www.splento.com/photos/2BYIqF

About Retail Without Borders

Retail Without Borders (RWB) – part of the We Are Pentagon Group, provides insight and intelligence to key decision makers in the ecommerce world to remove the complexity of selling into new markets.

It is the first time the conference, which launched in 2015, has run over two days. To meet the increasing demand within the sector, Retail Without Borders also expanded in size, taking over an entire floor of the Centre.

With over 1700 registered attendees and 70+ speakers from across the world, RWB 2020 brought together leading brands and retailers alongside international marketplaces to leverage cutting-edge thought leadership, insights and expertise.

Explore the Retail Without Borders website by visiting: www.rwb.global

About We Are Pentagon

We Are Pentagon Group is an award winning and market leading services and technology provider, enabling businesses to grow successfully and globally via cross-border trade. We work with big brands and retailers, including Sports Direct, Next, Dyson, BMW, to name a few, and we manage their online marketplace trading projects internationally through our selling accounts (Managed Retail) or their own selling accounts (Managed Service).

Find out more about We Are Pentagon via the website: www.wearepentagon.com



