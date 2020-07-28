Mindful Chef and Mountain Warehouse among new customers to upgrade delivery software to meet customer demands

Sorted completes successful sale of MyParcelDelivery.com to focus on award-winning global delivery SaaS platform

Manchester, UK. 28th July, 2020: Major e-retailers and traditional retailers have switched to global delivery platform Sorted to optimise deliveries and digitise in-store sales during the COVID-19 crisis.

During the last quarter Sorted saw a 1715.65% increase in shipment volume through the platform compared to the same quarter in 2019. The company also added a further twenty staff during lockdown and appointed Tim Cox, previously at Apica Systems, as Chief Technology Officer.

David Grimes

Sorted, a challenger to traditional carrier and delivery technology, which recently secured a £15m Series B funding round, has seen a 102% YoY increase in total revenue for the 12 months to May 2020. New wins in recent months include Homebase, Farfetch, Mountain Warehouse, Mindful Chef, Insight and Mulberry. Retailers are turning to Sorted for more efficient carrier management and delivery tracking systems, to reduce the pressure on warehouse and customer service teams.

“Every day is Black Friday at the moment for e-retailers, and customers all over the world now expect an agile, Amazon-style service which traditional providers don’t necessarily have the technology infrastructure to support,” said David Grimes, Founder & CEO of Sorted. “With new ecommerce companies emerging every day, and customers wanting more from delivery, retailers need to be one step ahead to compete. COVID-19 has forced shops to shutter and traditionally offline brands to move online within weeks, which has put the emphasis on delivery over the in-store experience. The only way to reap the reward is to invest ahead in agile technology that will be capable of delivering against expectations.”

Sorted has also just sold its B2C parcel delivery comparison website business, MyParcelDelivery.com, to one of its competitors, E-Gistics Limited, for an undisclosed sum. This division was also trading at record levels as COVID-19 drove up ecommerce trading. Prior to the sale, MyParcelDelivery.com organised and facilitated the delivery of more than two million parcels a year on behalf of more than 100K customers, via 14 different couriers to over 200 countries. The sale is the successful culmination of a business which David Grimes started from his parents’ kitchen table in 2010.

“MyParcelDelivery.com was the first step in our journey to disrupt the delivery sector, offering consumers and small businesses a choice when it comes to shipping and service,” added Grimes. “The sale is recognition of the great brand and customer-centric ethos, but will now allow us to focus the entirety of Sorted Group’s resources on our award-winning global SaaS platform, which operates in the significant enterprise retail global delivery experience market space.”

Sorted provides agile and data-driven shipping software, with dynamic checkouts, delivery management and delivery tracking for some of the biggest global carriers and customer-centric retailers.

Sorted is refreshingly agile and data-driven delivery software – powering dynamic checkouts, delivery management and delivery tracking around the world. Through partnerships with some of the biggest global carriers and customer-obsessed retailers, Sorted transforms the delivery experience into a delight, for everyone who touches it.

Sorted’s software is now live in 17 countries with brands such as ASOS, French Connection, Mountain Warehouse, Mulberry, Missguided and Lush. The Sorted team pride themselves on helping to close the gap between what customers expect and what retailers offer, when it comes to delivery.

Sorted solutions provide both retailers and carriers with a competitive advantage in the market, through a set of commercial and customer service benefits which are not currently available through their existing partnerships.

