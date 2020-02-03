Harwell, Oxfordshire, UK, 3rd February 2020 - Rezatec, leading provider of satellite data analytics, has won a contract for a pipeline risk assessment deployment with leading utility HERA Group, through its Italian partners, Isoil Industria SPA.

HERA Group is a multi-utility, populated with 11 local utilities, in the north of Italy. Last year HERA Group accepted membership into the Leading Utilities of the World network and received a 'Golden Tap' award for performance.

HERA Group commissioned Isoil, to help further understand network dynamics and sensitivities, as well as reduce non-revenue water by using new, innovative technologies to interact with existing technologies.

Isoil, in turn, partnered with Rezatec, to deploy its pipeline risk assessment solution, combining satellite data with machine learning techniques, to produce likelihood and consequence of failure risk maps, identifying parts of the network at higher risk of failure.

“We’re delighted to have won the contract with HERA Group to implement Rezatec’s satellite technology to look at the likelihood and criticality of failure. HERA Group are one of the world’s leading utilities and are always at the front of innovation,” commented Luca Scansetti, Isoil.

By using Rezatec’s technology, HERA Group will be benefit from an advanced and data-driven approach to focus field crews on target areas, and for prioritising upgrades in areas of the network with the highest risk.

“We already have an advanced suite of technologies helping us to manage our water networks. We hope that Rezatec’s innovative satellite technology will bring further value to the HERA Group,” commented Galloni Emanuele, HERA Group.

Rezatec’s analytics has helped water companies to optimise leak detection activities to be up to 5x more efficient. From finding a single leak to finding 5 in the same period using recommendations of highest risk locations. Utilities can then target higher risk locations more accurately when deploying ground teams and sensors.

“Through expanding our technology footprint into Italy working with Isoil and HERA Group, we continue to demonstrate our excellence in providing satellite solutions for network operators,” stated Philip Briscoe, Chief Operating Officer at Rezatec. “Our mission is to help our clients make data informed asset management decisions to reduce leaks, improve margins, and optimise their overall asset management”.

Rezatec applies data science to satellite imagery and geospatial data to deliver sophisticated, cloud-based analytics to customers owning and operating high value, distributed land-based assets. Rezatec data services enable improved margins, enhanced competitive advantage and optimised asset management for its customers. Rezatec customers cover the globe and are leaders in their respective industries in the water, agriculture, infrastructure and forestry sectors. For more information about Rezatec visit www.rezatec.com

HERA Group is a multi-utility, founded in 2002 through the merger of 11 local utilities in the north eastern part of Italy. In 2018 HERA accepted membership into the Leading Utilities of the World network and received a 'Golden Tap' award for utility performance, representing the achievement of the highest level of utility service.

https://eng.gruppohera.it/group/

ISOIL Industria SPA is a global manufacturer and supplier of electromagnetic and ultrasonic flowmeters for liquids, thanks to HEMINA, its production centre and LIBRA, its accredited calibration laboratory.

With product lines covering flow, Levels, Energy Measurement, Analysis, Automation and Controls, Hardware Systems and Software, we operate mainly in the sectors of the integrated water cycle, HVAC, industrial automation, security and transport control, food and chemical industries, agriculture and building automation.

https://www.isoil.it/en/

