SAP customers can now seamlessly automate their accounts receivable with Rimilia

LONDON, 17th August 2020 – Rimilia, the leading SaaS-based fintech company, today announced that its interface for SAP S/4HANA® combined with SAP PI (Process Integration) has been certified by SAP. Rimilia’s AI-powered processes automate cash allocation and application, quickly unlocking working capital held hostage in balance sheets and giving businesses greater visibility of their finances from anywhere in the world.

Rimilia can now provide its recognised and approved integration software to S/4 HANA customers. The certification also means that Rimilia’s solutions are listed on the SAP marketplace, where other organisations can have further visibility of its technology, giving Rimilia the opportunity to increase its footprint in the industry.

SAP offers a rigorous certification program for partners that manage customer environments in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution. These certifications help SAP customers identify best-in-class service providers to meet their requirements in terms of quality, scope, and geography.

SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with built-in intelligent technologies, including AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics. It transforms business processes with intelligent automation and runs on SAP HANA – a market-leading in-memory database that offers real-time processing speeds and a dramatically simplified data model.

“Through this certification SAP customers can now seamlessly automate their Accounts Receivable thanks to our ready-made standard API connector, which allows for easy integration between SAP S/4HANA and Rimilia," commented Kevin Kimber, CEO of Rimilia. “Time saved on Accounts Receivable can be reinvested back in to the business to improve collection efforts, extend additional customer credit, and focus on growth”.

“Many enterprises struggle with outdated Accounts Receivable processes, which are often based on manual invoicing and collections,” continued Kimber. “Our solutions remove such processes and uses automation to create best practices and improve customer financial relationship management”.

Rimilia’s technology uses AI to accurately apply payments to customer's invoices with any ERP system, processing almost $500bn transactions since 2010, for customers such as Brambles, one of the first, largest and most sustainable supply-chain logistics companies in the world.

“We now have one process across more than 50 countries, where before we had up to 20 variations of the same process across our offices”, added Christoph Koenig, Director I2C, Service Delivery EU and Global Process Owner, Brambles.

“Rimilia has brought in vast experience, helping us forward plan and achieve our cost targets. This has provided stability in the process, as well as increasing auto-match rates to dramatically improve the quality and speed of cash allocation and revenue recognition”.

About Rimilia:

Rimilia Holdings Ltd (Rimilia) design, develop and implement intelligent finance solutions that interfaces simultaneously with banks and businesses’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and remittance systems to provide intelligent automated processes. Company provides 4 types of solutions to cater for all aspects of finance processes. 'Rimilia Cash' being at the heart of Rimilia products, is a unique solution in the market that intelligently automates the otherwise time consuming, cumbersome and error-prone process of invoice matching and cash allocation that deliver between 60-80% cost-savings to clients.

More info can be found on their website at https://www.rimilia.com