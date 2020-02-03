LONDON, FEBRUARY 3rd 2020 – Rimilia, the leading SaaS-based fintech company, today announced it has secured $15 million in growth funding. This funding round includes participation from existing investors and partners Eight Roads Ventures and Kennet Partners, and Silicon Valley Bank. It brings the total amount raised by Rimilia to $40 million. This new capital will be used to drive continued product innovation, invest in new talent, and fuel the company’s global expansion.

Kevin Kimber, CEO, Rimilia, commented: “We are delighted to receive further investment from our existing investors, which validates our vision for the company, our technology, and will help us build on the growth that we are achieving. This additional capital sets Rimilia up for continued success, and will be used to build out our market presence and advance our software, while also focusing on building out our team to add further subject matter expertise and leading data scientists to further advance our automation and AI.”

It comes after a year of record growth for the company which saw the appointment of Kevin Kimber, former EMEA founder of ServiceNow, as its new CEO in March, alongside 67 new team members. It recently opened offices in London, UK, Denver, USA and Toronto, Canada. As the hotbed for AI technology and talent, the Toronto office will focus on technology services and AI development to drive Rimilia’s innovation, and support its growing North American customer base.

Rimilia creates software finance people love by helping them eliminate the archaic practices of manually managing cash and credit, reducing bad debt provision, and utilising the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide learning and insights for better decision making. Today, Rimilia counts companies such as Avis, Hitachi, Santander and Travis Perkins as clients, having completed over 12 million transactions and automated the collection and allocation of $150 billion in 2019 alone.

In November, Rimilia launched Financial Relationship Management (FRM), a game-changing approach that provides finance teams with better visibility into real-time customer insights. FRM bridges the gap between Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to unite pre- and post-sale customer data. Using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to manage customer relationships, sales, customer success, credit and collections, enterprises using FRM can halve the amount of collection activity and double the cash received.

Davor Hebel, Head of Europe Ventures, Eight Roads Ventures, said: “Rimilia’s SaaS platform has quickly established itself as a vital resource for global finance professionals, creating real efficiencies and helping to increase revenues. Under Kevin’s leadership the business has shown strong growth and we look forward to continuing to work together - using the power of our global network to support Rimilia as it scales.”

Hillel Zidel, Managing Director, Kennet Partners, commented: “Rimilia’s technology has enabled finance leaders globally to optimise their credit and collection decisions, ultimately boosting a corporation’s financial performance. We are excited to support Rimilia as they continue to grow rapidly across Europe and North America.”

Ben Tickler, Vice President, Silicon Valley Bank UK, added: “We’re thrilled to further extend our partnership with Rimilia as the team continues to experience impressive growth. Rimilia has a growing and exciting list of global blue-chip clients benefiting from their cutting-edge automated financial solutions that deliver faster and better decision making, whilst increasing productivity.”

About Rimilia

Rimilia is the first and only AI-powered automation platform built to manage order-to-cash process in real time. Our Financial Relationship Management (FRM) platform helps finance leaders across the globe make better sales and credit decisions so they can increase revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce risk. Rimilia's SaaS solutions work with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language. Rimilia has offices located in Bromsgrove and London in the UK, Denver, Colorado in the U.S., and Toronto in Canada.

