Leading retailers Robert Dyas and DFS have commercialised their approach to ESG with Robert Dyas achieving a 30 per cent reduction in electricity consumption and DFS realising a 28 per cent reduction as well as DFS benefiting from enhanced employee wellbeing and customer experience.

With rising energy costs and an increased focus on environmental impact many organisations are looking for ways to operationalise their approach to ESG but are stalling at implementation. Working with Beyond ESG both retailers have implemented an innovative, data-led approach which turns stores and offices into ‘data rigs’ through leading edge sensor technology and building management software. This combined with world class data science capabilities converts prosaic energy consumption information into actionable data insight.

The data insight enables Beyond ESG to optimise schedules and controls which manage:

Power and lighting usage to reduce environmental impact and minimise energy costs by up to 30 per cent

Air quality and ambient temperatures to enhance staff and customer wellbeing as well as boosting employee productivity

Usage and traffic flows enabling enhanced space utilisation and product placement. This can result in improved customer experience adding incremental revenue to the bottom line.

Comments Charlotte Walker, Finance Director, Robert Dyas:

“The commercialised approach means that the project has been self-funding almost from the start. The team’s energy and experience has galvanised the internal team to realise a 30 per cent reduction in energy usage across our retail stores and has provided us with an opportunity to reduce our impact on the environment at the same time. The project has been straightforward to implement and has given us a platform to monitor our environmental impact and energy costs at the touch of a button!”

Says Angeline Griffin, Head of Property Services, DFS Group Plc:

“ESG is now embedded within our business strategy and we are converting intention into action by this investment. The structured and programmatic approach to this project has allowed us to unlock a wealth of unrealised potential in a short space of time. We are so far tracking at 28 per cent savings on power consumption as well as realising commercial benefits that the insight has unlocked.”

Adds Nick Robinson, Managing Partner, Beyond ESG:

“Our unique approach to ESG turns obligation into opportunity by shrinking energy costs, reducing capital expenditure, minimising OpEx and diminishing legal and regulatory interventions. At the same time through advanced analytics it generates incremental revenue by optimising the shop floor and improves the working environment for employees - whilst simultaneously reducing the burden on the environment. This is good for climate change, good for the business, good for the customers and good for the employees. A win, win, win, win scenario!”

Beyond ESG is a new company comprising three best in class providers: Beyond: Putting Data to Work Ltd (data specialists), Global Associates (building management experts) and NJRobinson (Industry Practitioners). It has been founded following the success of its work with launch clients Robert Dyas and DFS. It’s guiding principles are community and collaboration to enable efficiency and agility and smash through the barriers associated with ESG operationalisation.

About Beyond ESG

Beyond ESG is part of the Beyond: Putting Data to Work Ltd group of companies including Beyond Analysis and Beyond AML. It specialises in helping organisations commercialise their approach to ESG.