Strong deployment growth, investment, patents and customer successes drive demos and 5G + enterprise storage use cases at this year’s event.

LOS ANGELES — KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON NA — October 11, 2021 — Robin.io brings demos, customer updates and significant milestones accomplished thus far in 2021 to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA, this week, including a Series C investment round, important new partnerships, patent awards, an update of its 5G stack and other product enhancements. Robin.io provides cloud-native capabilities that help with automating deployment, scaling and lifecycle management of complex stateful applications on Kubernetes for both 5G and enterprise cloud native storage applications.

*** Join Robin.io at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA at booth #S84 for demos of its cloud native 5G management stack for both public and private networks. ***

Robin.io has experienced tremendous growth in the past year with bookings surpassing 400% growth quarter-over-quarter when comparing the first two quarters of 2021 alone. This strong growth trend enabled Robin.io to close a $38M Series C investment in an oversubscribed round. Led by Rakuten Capital and joined by Clear Ventures, Emory University, Raine Next-Gen Communications and current investors, the Series C brings the total capital raised by Robin.io to $86 million.

Part of this growth has been the achievement of these 2021 milestones:

Robin Product Lineup Demos at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA

Robin Cloud Native Platform (CNP)

For RAN, core, MEC, OSS and BSS use cases

Kubernetes platform optimized for running RAN, core and MEC applications, with special focus on zero-touch deployment and life cycle automation

Robin Cloud Native Storage (CNS)

For databases, big data, message queues, timeseries, AI/ML use cases

Highest performing cloud-native storage stack for any Kubernetes on-premises or in any cloud with special focus on application-aware data management and operational automation

Robin Multi-Cluster Automation Platform (MDCAP)

For metal-to-service automation use cases

Highly scalable infrastructure-to-service orchestrator to manage bare-metal servers, network elements, network functions and apps across 100,000+ servers and 10,000+ clusters, and data centers and clouds

“The accelerating adoption of Kubernetes that we’ve seen in the enterprise is equally evident in 5G and edge rollouts. This has served as a platform for growth in our three product lines and competitive success in the past year,” said Partha Seetala, founder and CEO at Robin.io. “Armed with strong market awareness, a broad choice of deployment options and proven successes in massive-scale production environments, Robin.io is well poised for the next phase of market expansion.”

About Robin.io

Robin.io provides an application and data management platform that enables enterprises and 5G service providers to deliver complex application pipelines as a service. Built on industry-standard Kubernetes, Robin allows developers and platform engineers to rapidly deploy and easily manage data- and network-centric applications—including big data, NoSQL and 5G—independent of underlying infrastructure resources. Robin.io technology is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

Robin.io, the Robin.io logo and Robin Cloud Native Storage are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin.io and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions.

Media Contact:

Lauren Wood

Proactive International PR

lauren.wood@proactive-pr.com