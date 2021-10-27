Solutions Clear the Path to Enterprise-Class Private Cloud; Ideal for Kubernetes Container Orchestration, as well as Optimizing and Managing Databases, Big Data and AI/ML Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. – October 27, 2021 — Robin.io and StorCentric today announced the general availability (GA) of hyperconverged cloud-native solutions that simplify and accelerate channel solution providers’ and end users’ journey to the private cloud. The joint offerings allow the Robin Cloud Native Platform™ (CNP) to be coupled with StorCentric’s Nexsan Unity™ enterprise-class unified storage or with StorCentric’s Nexsan E-Series high-density, high-performance, highly scalable storage to deliver powerful solutions for enterprises that require agility and as-a-service application delivery, where cost has been a major impediment.

“The path to an enterprise-grade private cloud is arduous and complex, requiring specialized infrastructure and platform knowledge to build a scalable solution,” said Surya Varanasi, CTO, StorCentric. “The ideal software-defined platform needs key features such as unified management, 1-click operations, data management services, customizable services, custom backup and DR, multitenancy, and self-service to enable a long- term scalable solution. The coupling of RobinCNP with either StorCentric Nexsan E-Series or Nexsan Unity meet these requirements with truly revolutionary solutions.”

The joint solutions are delivered as a hyper-converged appliance and offer a cloud-like experience for hosting virtual machines (VMs) and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). Compared to public cloud offerings, the solutions offer 2x improved performance and 50% faster application provisioning, with a 50% reduction in operating costs.

“Agility and faster time to value are the primary drivers for the adoption of cloud for IT modernization strategies,” said Mehran Hadipour, vice president, business development and tech alliances at Robin.io. “Building a platform that can support VMs and containerized workloads that provides a high degree of automation and highly competitive cost of ownership compared to public cloud will be a game changer for customers embarking on application modernization.”

Cloud Native HCI Solution from Robin and StorCentric

Rising datacenter complexity is overwhelming IT organizations. As a result, they have begun turning to hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) for simplicity and ease-of-use. Using Robin CNP with StorCentric Nexsan E-Series or Nexsan Unity storage provides a software-defined infrastructure on which containerized and non-containerized applications can be delivered as-a-service and deployed in minutes instead of hours, offering a high degree of automation for lifecycle operations.

As Kubernetes scales inside the enterprise, users are looking to leverage the technology for running mission-critical workloads such as stateful applications like databases, big data and AI/ML applications. Unlike stateless applications, these applications have important storage and networking requirements. The Kubernetes community has focused on the need to support stateful workloads—the work done around Stateful Sets is a good indicator of this progress. But this effort is far from mature and there exists operational overhead in provisioning the clusters needed for persistent volumes. Many IT organizations are spending multiple cycles to get Kubernetes set up for stateful workloads, leading to friction and delays.

The problem grows larger when big data and other data-intensive workloads become part of the equation. Beyond the operational overhead, performance is also a critical criterion for these workloads. The enterprise decision makers are torn between selecting a DIY approach to running stateful workloads on Kubernetes and finding the right platform that is suitable for data-intensive workloads.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.robin.io/featured-solution-brief/private-cloud-made-easy-with-robin-and-storcentric/

About StorCentric

StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and security focused data management solutions. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect, Vexata and Violin Systems divisions, the company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, performance and expandability. For further information, please visit: www.storcentric.com.



About Robin.io

Robin.io provides cloud-native capabilities that automate deployment, scaling and lifecycle management of enterprise and 5G applications on Kubernetes. The company’s core technology uses application bundles and application pipelines, which are automated through patented infrastructure and application-topology awareness technology. Robin.io allows developers and platform engineers to rapidly deploy and easily manage data- and network-centric applications—including big data, NoSQL and 5G—independent of underlying infrastructure resources. Robin is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. Robin.io solutions are recognized by Gartner, IDC, GigaOm and others for their innovation and reliability. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.



###



Media Contacts:

Robert Cathey

Cathey.co for Robin.io

robert@cathey.co

+1 865-386-6118

Nicole Gorman

for StorCentric

ngorman@touchdownpr.com

508-397-0131