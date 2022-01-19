Robin.io selected as a finalist in the Cloud Storage category: Products must be able to run in the cloud with no dependencies on the underlying on-premises hardware.

In its 20th year, the award recognizes innovation, performance, ease of integration into the environment, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jan 19, 2022 — Robin.io, a leader in Kubernetes data management for enterprise applications and operator 5G solutions, has been selected as a finalist of the annual Products of the Year Awards by TechTarget's Storage Magazine and SearchStorage 2021 for the cloud storage category. The winners will be announced on 15th, 2022, in the February issue of Storage Magazine.

The Storage Magazine 2021 Products of the Year Awards recognizes winners in five categories: Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services; Cloud Storage; Disk and Disk Subsystems; Hyper-converged and Composable Infrastructures, and Storage System and Application Software. All enterprise storage products were judged based on technological innovation, performance, ease of integration, use and manageability, functionality, and value. Under the cloud storage category, the company must include software that pools and centrally manages storage across servers or cloud object stores, cloud-native storage, file systems not tied to specific arrays, and gateway appliances for cloud backup and replication.

"We are incredibly honored to be one of the finalists in the industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards," said Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io. “This is truly a team honor, recognizing the rapid pace of innovation enabled by our various solutions, products and technology, along with our unwavering commitment to customer support. While it is nice to be recognized and celebrate, we continue to focus our efforts on the needs of our customers," he added.

Along with this, Robin.io was also awarded CRN's 10 Hottest Kubernetes Startups Of 2021, Titanium Level recognition at Intel Network Builders 2021, Highly commended Solution at Most Innovative Cloud Service category – at GLOTEL 2021, FutureNet World Awards 2021 for leading solution for network automation/autonomous networks, Automation Initiative of the Year category 2020 and many more.

Robin.io provides cloud-native capabilities that automate deployment, scaling and lifecycle management of enterprise and 5G applications on Kubernetes. The company's core technology uses application bundles and application pipelines, which are automated through patented infrastructure and application-topology awareness technology. Robin.io allows developers and platform engineers to rapidly deploy and easily manage data- and network-centric applications—including big data, NoSQL and 5G—independent of underlying infrastructure resources. Robin is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Robin.io solutions are recognized by Gartner, IDC, GigaOm and others for their innovation and reliability. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

