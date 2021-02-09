Digital Workforce Roboshore provides customers with pay-per-use Digital Workers building on the industry-leading multi-technology RPA cloud platform and process maintenance service from Digital Workforce.

Helsinki. February 9th 2021: Digital Workforce today announces that its Azure Cloud-based Roboshore service has been adopted by dozens of large organizations since the launch of the service six months ago – including global technology company Nasdaq.

Roboshore is the easiest way to deploy RPA automations from the cloud and deliver automation maintenance as one managed service. With usage-based pricing and no long-term commitments, customers can optimize and scale the use of their RPA assets up and down as needed. Roboshore delivers all the leading RPA technologies including UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and Microsoft Power Automate.

Roboshore delivers optimized RPA production capacity, giving customers rapid, low-fuss access to Digital Workers. Compared to more traditional RPA services, where the customer buys RPA based on their maximum capacity needs – usually with one year’s minimum commitment – Roboshore helps maximize utilization and eliminates the struggle with underused licenses. In Roboshore, customers pay per value as opposed to fixed capacity.

“We’ve seen that it’s not always easy to assess the total effectiveness and value of RPA solutions and assess ROI with the standard per bot pricing and lack of visibility to automation lifetime costs. When the ROI is not clear, many have experienced buyers’ remorse. Our new utility-based model with per-minute pricing changes the game in this regard. Customers now also have access to all the leading RPA technologies which they can pick and choose without fearing a technology vendor lock-in”, said Mika Vainio-Mattila, Partner and Co-Founder of Digital Workforce.

One customer that has chosen Roboshore is Nasdaq, a global technology company. “We began our RPA journey in 2018 in the finance department. We selected Roboshore because it is more scalable and more flexible than other approaches. We appreciate the flexibility of being able to scale up quickly or dial back as needed. Furthermore, to support our aspiration to grow our program, we wanted a solid maintenance function to ensure that we experience maximum uptime from our digital workers” said Dan Reynolds, an Associate Vice President in Nasdaq’s Finance Advisory Office.

Roboshore is easy to deploy without long-term commitments. The minute-based price depends on the priority the customer selects for each process (Standard, Priority or Critical). Digital Workforce is also launching prepaid packages that make using Roboshore even more affordable. Processes run as long as there is enough value in the prepaid plan. Customers can easily change or cancel their plan at any time.

Roboshore complies with the ISO / IEC 20001:2011 structure and processes. The cloud platform is used successfully by organizations with strict information security requirements, including banks, health care organizations, and government entities. Roboshore also gives the customer access to value-added development tools, such as an innovative, dynamic RPA scripting tool for SAP.

Gartner sizes the RPA services market to be $4.5 billion (2020). The Consulting & Systems Integration portion represents 80% of this market, growing at over 100% and the remaining Managed Services segment is growing at over 400%. While the on-premise segment accounted for most of the software market, the cloud segment is on a fast growth track.

About Digital Workforce

Digital Workforce automates and maintains your business processes freeing up the time of your employees for more purposeful work. Digital Workforce is a trusted advisor and a globally leading independent provider of services in intelligent automation on an industrial scale. Today, over 200 large global customers use Digital Workforce’s services to transform their businesses with intelligent automation. Founded in 2015 Digital Workforce employs currently over 240 IA specialists in the US, the UK, Poland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. https://digitalworkforce.com