Council selects Lexis® Visualfiles™ to support remote working, standardise processes, and improve operational efficiency of legal services

LONDON, U.K., 6 January 2021 – LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions today announced that the legal department of Rochdale Borough Council is deploying legal workflow and case management solution, Lexis® Visualfiles™, as its electronic file system. With Visualfiles as the single repository for all matter-related documentation, the legal department will benefit from a modern system that will standardise the way the teams work, significantly reduce the use of paper and facilitate efficient remote working.

The legal teams will gain a digital and uniform business environment, facilitating a ‘paper lite’ office. Staff will be able to work efficiently and productively from anywhere and at any time. Pauline Tarrant, Project Manager at Rochdale Borough Council, explains, “These are key operational requirements for the department, moving forward.”

The legal department at Rochdale comprises 22 lawyers and administrative staff across two teams, who deal with a broad spectrum of cases – from property sale and purchase, regulatory crime to employment tribunal matters. The department chose Visualfiles for its superior functionality, modern technology, customer support and LexisNexis’ firm commitment to invest in the solution for the foreseeable future.

“Visualfiles ticks all the boxes,” Tarrant, says. “This will allow us to adapt and evolve the solution to meet our changing business needs. This initial deployment is only the start of our digital journey.”



Visualfiles will seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Outlook, allowing users to access their matter files without the need to log into a separate system. Users will greatly benefit from Visualfiles’ sophisticated search functionality, enabling lawyers to quickly surface information from across the electronic file repository. They will also make productivity gains resulting from the speed and performance of Visualfiles.

“In current times, with demands on public sector organisations increasing, digital capability is essential to delivering a superior service,” Simon Farthing, Commercial & Marketing Director of LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, comments. “Rochdale Borough Council recognises this and has a clear view on how it wants to approach technology deployment to enhance the legal department’s ability to deliver the best possible service. We will work with them in partnership and play our part in assisting them to achieve their goals well into the future.”

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions (www.lexisnexis-es.co.uk) offers Lexis® Omni, a technology platform for legal service delivery, and Lexis® Visualfiles. Lexis® Omni delivers workflow, document production, automation, and legal process management via Microsoft Azure in a flexible legal technology platform. Lexis® Visualfiles is a legal workflow and case management system and can optimise almost any process in any business to help save time and money, use resources more effectively, and provide client service excellence. More than 30,000 individuals in over 200 organisations use Visualfiles today.

About Rochdale Borough Council

A metropolitan borough council in Greater Manchester, Rochdale has undergone major investment and transformation in recent years. The council delivers services to over 220,000 people living in over 95,000 households, and for around 8,000 businesses. Find out more at rochdale.gov.uk and visitrochdale.com

Media Contacts:

Vidushi Patel

PR Consultant

TagusPR

T: +44 (0)7958 474 632

E: vidushi@taguspr.co.uk

Simon Farthing

Commercial and Marketing Director

LexisNexis| Enterprise Solutions

T: +44(0)7919698654

E: simon.farthing@lexisnexis.co.uk