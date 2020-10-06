Oxford, UK and Pasadena, California, 06 October 2020 – Rockley Photonics, a leading integrated optics solutions provider, today announced that it has closed an additional $50m of growth funding from leading deep-tech VCs, strategic investors, and institutional funds including Credit Suisse backed SIG-i Capital and Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc., as well as existing shareholders. To date, Rockley has raised over $225m of financing to develop its unique silicon photonics platform.

Andrew Rickman

“It is testament to the strength of our technology and emerging market opportunities that we have attracted such a preeminent list of new investors to join many of our existing shareholders in this funding round,” said Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer, Rockley Photonics. “This round provides the funding for Rockley as it moves into the next exciting growth phase and develops next generation disruptive silicon photonics powered healthcare and wellness sensors and communications products for its Tier-1 customers.”

The Sunday Times recently recognized Rockley Photonics as one of the ‘top 10 British tech companies to watch’.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics is a leading integrated photonics chipset developer and module supplier for high-volume sensor and communication products. Formed in 2013, Rockley is led by Dr. Andrew Rickman, the founder of the first commercial silicon photonics company Bookham Technology.

In developing the Rockley platform, Andrew and his team recognized that existing photonics platforms suffered from two significant drawbacks. Firstly, these solutions do not offer the performance necessary to support the broad range of applications necessary to drive the economy of scale needed in the silicon industry. Secondly, they do not solve all the manufacturing issues to bring about truly cost-effective hyper-scale manufacturability. By addressing these issues, Rockley has positioned itself for hyper scale manufacture with a uniquely capable platform that can address multiple huge and emerging markets, including health monitoring in consumer devices, data communications and machine vision.

Rockley has partnered with multiple Tier-1 customers across the markets it serves to deliver the complex optical systems required for transformational product realization.

