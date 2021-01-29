Oxford, UK and Pasadena, California, 29 January 2021 – Rockley Photonics, a leading integrated optics solutions provider, today announced that it has closed an additional $65m round of growth capital from both new private funds and follow-on existing investor Morningside Ventures. To date, Rockley has raised over $290m of financing to develop its unique silicon photonics platform from recent investors such as Credit Suisse backed SIG-I Capital and Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc.

Dr Andrew Rickman, Rockley Photonics CEO

“There is tremendous need for technologies that can enable effective digital health and wellness, driven by the associated benefit provided to population health,” said Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer, Rockley Photonics. “This funding provides the resources for Rockley to dramatically accelerate its product offerings, particularly our integrated optical sensors products. We are committed to our Tier-1 customers and our ability to help expand their product offerings and the innovative data-driven business models these products will enable.”

“We are very pleased to support Rockley at this juncture of the company’s development and contribute to the commercial success of their integrated optical chipsets and related products in multiple markets,” said Mick Sawka, Investment Manager at Morningside Group. “We believe that silicon photonics is at a tipping point, and the technical attributes of Rockley’s platform, coupled with the strong product roadmap and established high-volume production ecosystem, uniquely positions the company for growth in exciting verticals of interest including health care and communications. We have confidence in the deep expertise and proven track record of the Rockley team to deliver exceptional results.”

Rockley Photonics was recently named as an early constituent in the Lazard T100 Venture Growth Index (T100), a developing collection of carefully selected companies demonstrating the potential to disrupt multi-billion-dollar sectors and shaping the European venture growth ecosystem.

ENDS

Editors Notes

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics is a leading integrated photonics chipset developer and module supplier for high-volume sensor and communication products. Formed in 2013, Rockley is led by Dr. Andrew Rickman, the founder of the first commercial silicon photonics company, Bookham Technology.

Rockley has positioned itself for hyper scale manufacture with a uniquely capable platform that can address multiple huge and emerging markets, including health monitoring in consumer devices, data communications and machine vision.

Rockley has partnered with multiple Tier-1 customers across the markets it serves to deliver the complex optical systems required for transformational product realization.

rockleyphotonics.com

@RockleyPhotonic

For further information or interview opportunities contact:

Karen Boud

PR consultant for Rockley Photonics

Resonates

Tel: 01635 898 698

Email: rockley@resonates.com