Oxford, UK and Pasadena, California, 06 October 2020 – Rockley Photonics, a leading integrated optics solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Vafa Jamali as chief commercial officer.

Mr Jamali will be responsible for the company’s commercial strategy, driving business growth and market share. With over 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, most recently at Medtronic, Mr Jamali has extensive medical device knowledge across several specialties and patient conditions.

Vafa Jamali

“We’re excited to welcome Vafa to Rockley,” said Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer, Rockley Photonics. “Our optical sensing chipsets, with their unique analytical capabilities, bring benchtop testing capabilities to healthcare and wellbeing markets within handheld and wearable devices. Vafa’s extensive experience in the medical devices field will help to position Rockley for growth in this multibillion-dollar, high-volume market.”

Rockley developed its innovative photonics platform to facilitate cost-effective volume manufacture of highly integrated optical/electronic devices. The platform enables both multiple healthcare and wellness applications in consumer sensors and applications in data communications and machine vision.

“Personalized monitoring of multiple biophysical and biochemical biomarkers will revolutionize the way we look after our health and wellbeing,” said Vafa Jamili, chief commercial officer, Rockley Photonics. “Rockley’s technology is transformative, and I am looking forward to working with the team to accelerate the company’s growth.”

Rockley Photonics was recently recognized as one of the top 10 British tech companies to watch by The Sunday Times.

Rockley Photonics is a leading integrated photonics chipset developer and module supplier for high-volume sensor and communication products. Formed in 2013, Rockley is led by Dr. Andrew Rickman, the founder of the first commercial silicon photonics company Bookham Technology.

In developing the Rockley platform, Andrew and his team recognized that existing photonics platforms suffered from two significant drawbacks. Firstly, these solutions do not offer the performance necessary to support the broad range of applications necessary to drive the economy of scale needed in the silicon industry. Secondly, they do not solve all the manufacturing issues to bring about truly cost-effective hyper-scale manufacturability. By addressing these issues, Rockley has positioned itself for hyper scale manufacture with a uniquely capable platform that can address multiple huge and emerging markets, including health monitoring in consumer devices, data communications and machine vision.

Rockley has partnered with multiple Tier-1 customers across the markets it serves to deliver the complex optical systems required for transformational product realization.

