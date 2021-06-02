Oxford, UK and Pasadena, Calif. June 02, 2021- Rockley Photonics, Ltd. (“the Company” or “Rockley”), a leading global supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Name: Cowen and Company 49th Annual Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, June 3 at 2:30 PM EST

Virtual Fireside Chat Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen90/rock.ph/2349513

Name: Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Dates: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:05 AM ET

About Rockley

Rockley is a leading integrated photonics chipset developer and module supplier for high-volume sensor and communication products. Formed in 2013, Rockley is led by Dr. Andrew Rickman, the founder of the first commercial silicon photonics company, Bookham Technology.

Rockley has positioned itself for hyper scale manufacture with a uniquely capable platform that can address multiple huge and emerging markets, including health monitoring in consumer devices, data communications and machine vision. Rockley has partnered with multiple Tier-1 customers across the markets it serves to deliver the complex optical systems required for transformational product realization. To learn more about Rockley, visit www.rockleyphotonics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: Rockley’s positioning itself for hyper scale manufacture; the anticipated features and benefits of its platform and technology and products; and its target markets. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Rockley’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Rockley’s ability to execute on its business strategy and plans; (ii) Rockley’s ability to obtain additional or sufficient financing; (iii) risks related to its pending transaction with SC Health Corporation; and (iv) the ability to obtain any required regulatory approvals, including any required FDA approvals, in connection with Rockley’s anticipated products and technology, as well as other factors, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s registration on Form S-4 filed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on Rockley’s current expectations and beliefs. Rockley undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Media

Paul Kranhold, John Christiansen

Sard Verbinnen & Co

Rockley-SVC@sardverb.com

Investors

Mark Roberts

Blueshirt Capital Advisors

Investors@rockleyphotonics.com