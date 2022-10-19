The Procurement Analytics Leader Continues its Unbroken String of Analyst Recognition for its solid expertise in multi-data source integration across multiple, global, ERP instances

Portsmouth, UK – October 19, 2022 - Rosslyn (AIM: RDT), the provider of a leading cloud-based enterprise Procurement Analytics Platform, announced today that the company has been recognized for the third year in a row in Spend Matters 2022 50 Providers to Know list.

Each year the 50 Providers to Know list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. These are firms you need to know; they lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services, setting the industry standard. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery.

“At Rosslyn, we are constantly striving to push boundaries, innovate and enhance how our enterprise-market and Global 2000 customers can mitigate risk, save money and improve efficiencies within their diverse supply chains. said Paul Watts, CEO of Rosslyn. “This recognition by Spend Matters, for the third year running, is a testament to how Rosslyn has been able to make continuous improvements within our premier enterprise procurement analytics platform, managing $1.3TN of data and addressing the most complex of environments, which enables our clients to make data-driven decisions with confidence.”

The Spend Matters 50 to Know list, which is determined by the Spend Matters analyst team and represents what they feel are the best commercial providers serving enterprise-level procurement organizations, is a highly-regarded Who’s Who of industry-leading vendors. Those included, like Rosslyn, meet Spend Matters’ stringent criteria and independent viewpoint for a continuous focus on innovation, technology advancement, and effective delivery of customer-based solutions.

“Rosslyn, as one of the oldest standalone vendors in the Procurement Analytics space, is an expert at multi-data source integration across multiple, global, ERP instances where each instance could be a different ERP system or versions,” said Michael Lamoureux, Lead Analyst and Futurist, Spend Matters.

“Data is still a big challenge for many procurement teams. Connecting data sources, inconsistent data, only this allows visualisation tools to use data to make business decisions. Automating data process flows are some of the main issues that companies are struggling to solve to quickly bring information to senior management. Without accurate data it is almost impossible to have accountability and transparency to grow trust in an organisation for a procurement department. Data is gold dust when analysing opportunities and making decisions, reflecting on the past and proving the value that procurement delivers to an organisation,” said John Jordan, Head of Strategy and Planning Procurement at Sony.

"Macro forces and shifting competitive dynamics are breathing new life into the procurement technology market — and some providers will ride the new wave better than others. From a volatile economic environment to geopolitical chaos and evolving regulatory frameworks, procurement is overwhelmed with issues it must keep on top of while delivering on its current portfolio of initiatives”, said Nick Heinzmann, VP Research, Spend Matters.

In addition to Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know annual lists, Rosslyn has also been continuously lauded by the firm in their SolutionMap rankings across the categories Spend and Procurement Analytics, Supplier Management (Vendor Management) and Supplier Risk/Supplier Performance Analytics.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

About Rosslyn

Rosslyn (AIM: RDT) provides an award-winning procurement analytics and predictive analytics platform. The Rosslyn Platform helps organizations with diverse supply chains mitigate risk and make informed strategic decisions. It leverages automated workflows, artificial intelligence and machine learning to extract and consolidate procurement data providing visibility of complex supplier data, enabling supplier spend savings and delivering rapid ROI.