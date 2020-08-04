NHS Trust selects Navenio’s infrastructure-free Intelligent Workforce platform to support radiology portering teams

Navenio’s impact will be assessed for application in further areas such as patient wayfinding

Oxford, UK. August 4th, 2020: Navenio, the UK healthcare scale-up, has announced that the Royal Cornwall NHS Trust has selected its location-based AI platform to support Clinical Imaging Assistants (CIAs) (radiology portering and service support) as part of a programme of efficiency improvements within the Diagnostic Imaging department.

The partnership involves supporting the trust in two key ways; firstly, it covers the indoor location-enabling of the Royal Cornwall NHS Trust site, with a view of it being integrated with existing staff and patient facing applications. Secondly, The Trust will adopt Navenio’s AI-powered Intelligent Workforce Solution (IWS) for use by radiology CIAs and operational staff, across its 500-bed site at Truro. This will increase the efficiency of teams and improve patient experience by linking them with an appropriate staff member based on where they are in the hospital.

Navenio’s location technology will be made available on-site, so that the Trust’s e-transformation team can assess its impact and potential application in other use cases such as patient wayfinding. The scale-up will provide a SaaS licence to the site for a period of three years supported by professional services. Its infrastructure-free technology provides ‘right person, right time, right place’ localisation service for the indoor environment, where GPS doesn’t work.

“Navenio will give us the agility we need to evolve our portering systems”, commented Ian Nicholls, eHealth Transformation Manager at the Trust. “I’m delighted to be working with Navenio to implement its infrastructure-free technology, which will optimise facilities across the Trust and improve the level of care patients receive at this critical time.”

Tim Weil, CEO of Navenio, added: “It’s great to see our platform helping NHS trusts navigate complex workflows to ensure more agility within patient services. I’m looking forward to working with the Royal Cornwall NHS Trust team to deliver efficiency benefits so they can become a flagship for indoor technology adoption in the NHS.”

The project kicked off in July.

About Royal Cornwall NHS Trust

The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust is the main provider of acute and specialist care services in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. It serves a population of around 430,000 people, a figure that can increase significantly with visitors during the busiest times of the year. The Trust employs approximately 5,000 staff.

About Navenio

Navenio was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2015 and has an established team of more than 60 people which continues to grow. Navenio is a finalist in the KPMG British Tech Pioneers 2020 Programme and its technology has won both commercial and academic awards. Academic Founder Professor Niki Trigoni won CTO of the Year at the 2020 Women in IT Awards.

Navenio’s location technology is developed from world-class University of Oxford science. In brief, using only a smartphone’s sensors, the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location, providing actionable insight immediately.

Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology and the company is Cyber Essentials certified, GDPR and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant.

