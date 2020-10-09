Moscow, Russia: Linxdatacenter, an international provider of data storage, cloud and telecom solutions, presented an overview of the Russian cloud services market, prepared by Olga Sokolova, General Manager Linxdatacenter Russia.

Rapid changes in the demand for data storage and processing, constant development of new technologies and solutions provide an interesting field for study and analysis. While the Russian data center market repeats in many ways the international trends, there are certain local specifics affecting its development.

A few years ago, clouds were one of the main drivers of growth in the data center market. What is happening to this demand today and how is it affecting data center capacity? What are the key factors stimulating or impeding the market development? What impact does business have on this process?

The article answers these questions, taking a close look at the influence of cloud services on the growth and capacity of data centers in Russia.

The article is posted at http://lxdc.me/clm2020

About Linxdatacenter

Linxdatacenter with headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is a global provider of high-end colocation, cloud and connectivity solutions for business. Active since 2001, Linxdatacenter operates in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and the Nordics.

Linxdatacenter provides cloud and colocation solutions at own data centers in Moscow and Saint Petersburg built to TIER III standard, as well as at partner data centers in Warsaw and Frankfurt. It also offers fast connectivity to global cloud services, such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The company is certified to provide infrastructure and legal solutions in compliance with personal data legislation (FZ-152).

The company’s data centers are certified under ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and PCI DSS standards. High operation standards of Linxdatacenter are confirmed by the Uptime Institute's Management & Operations Stamp of Approval.

To learn more about Linxdatacenter, please visit: www.linxdatacenter.com.

