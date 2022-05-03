Formerly SMi Group Ltd., the business provides customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration.

London, United Kingdom, 3rd May 2022 SAE Media Group, a leader in delivering global conferences, is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand effective immediately.

SAE Media Group logo

The new brand, post-transition, will continue to deliver value to customers by gathering senior market leaders from across the globe to shape the future direction of the industry’s it serves.

SAE Media Group Conferences (SMG Conferences), based in London, UK, produces over 60 high-level networking events worldwide, concentrating on the Aerospace, Defence, Pharmaceutical, and Medical industries. www.smgconferences.com

These events bring together senior government and industry executives/program managers to share knowledge and collaborate on key technology topics including military space, unmanned and autonomous systems, microbiology, biosensors, and much more. SMG’s flagship event, Global MilSatCom, is the world’s premier conference for the military satellite communications market.

Miles Dixon, Managing Director, SAE Media Group Conferences commented, “The rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for the business. We are delighted to be aligning our brand and organisational focus with the rest of the SAE Media Group”.

He added, “We will continue to grow our existing customer centric event portfolios with the aim of adding more value through the offering of our SAE Media Group digital and print products. This will allow our clients greater insight into their industry and will deliver all year round engagement for the focused communities we serve. The entire team is excited to be part of SAE International*, a hugely admired and internationally recognised organisation.”

* SAE International is a global association of more than 128,000 engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial vehicle industries committed to advancing mobility for the benefit of humanity. As the industry-leading professional association for engineers in the transportation and mobility sector, SAE International provides technical content, consensus-based standards development, professional development opportunities, events, and membership benefits, along with many other products and services. To learn more, visit www.sae.org.

About SAE Media Group:

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

SAE Media Group is comprised of two synergistic organisations: