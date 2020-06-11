Messenger Channel offers, freedom, flexibility

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, 11.06.2020 – Customer experience management pioneers SANDSIV announce a major upgrade to its flagship sandsiv+ platform. Messenger Channel replaces sandsiv+’s popular SMS Channel, adding support for multiple messaging platforms along with a host of other advances.

Messenger Apps

Businesses have long relied on customer surveys to uncover customer sentiment and guide strategic decision-making. But survey instruments must evolve along with consumer behavior if they are to gather timely feedback through the channels and devices that consumers prefer. sandsiv+’s new survey capabilities include channels such as email, websites, SMS, IVR, Messenger, and digital intercepts, delivered on any desktop, tablet, or mobile device, and in any available language.

Messenger Channel brings customer surveys into the 21st century with support for WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and a host of other messaging platforms along with SMS. Priority sequencing automatically tries each platform in turn: for example, if a phone number on file is not registered to WhatsApp, the system tries Viber, then Telegram, then SMS.

Just as importantly, the new upgrade personalizes survey questions and invitations to each customer based on their current profile or even on historical responses to previous surveys. Companies can now dig deeply into the motivations of highly engaged customers, and perform longitudinal studies of customer sentiment over time.

“Messenger Channel is just the latest innovation driven by our constant exploration of the intersection of technology and the customer journey,” notes SANDSIV Senior CX Consultant Bo Evers. “In many ways, it was a logical step for us: as the public’s digital behavior changes, companies like SANDSIV must adapt to the ways that businesses interact and communicate with consumers.”

“We’re especially excited about the personalization and adaptive features of this new upgrade. We can’t wait to see the ways our clients tune their survey instruments using the flexibility now available to them.”

To learn more about the most responsive and incisive CXM platform available, please contact us at info@sandsiv.com.

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner’s recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail and transportation sectors.



About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX platform harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel, and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The platform supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

