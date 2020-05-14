Pioneering CXM platform now available, affordable to companies of all sizes

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, 14.05.2020 – SANDSIV’s AI-powered customer experience management (CXM) platform, sandsiv+, has revolutionized the way companies serve their customers. Today, SANDSIV announces a pricing model just as innovative as their flagship technology platform: unlimited surveys, unlimited data, users, and reporting.

Unlimited

The new model will help customers bring their CXM budgets in line with their actual needs and the actual use to which they put sandsiv+. Until recently, SANDSIV’s pricing model resembled its competitors’: customers paid for the volume of surveys, data processed, analysed, and reported by the platform. Its new model places no limits on the volume of data collected by the system. Instead, it identifies the resources needed to collect and analyse each customer’s preferred universe of customer data and charges a flat fee determined by each customer’s specific needs, and the CPU power and memory required to fulfil those needs.

SANDSIV customers can now collect data from any source—including unstructured data in the form of email, comments made on social media, blog posts, and the like posts—without worrying about hitting their data limit. The new pricing model also supports unlimited end-users and unlimited dashboards and reporting. Additional charges for extension of the platform may still apply; these include custom-written APIs to help integrate sandsiv+ with external systems and user-requested algorithms for the platform’s analysis engine.

SANDSIV CEO Federico Cesconi believes that the time is right for an entirely new approach to pricing CXM services. “CX analytics have evolved so dramatically in recent years that a change in our pricing structure was probably inevitable,” he says. “Data volume is a convenient way to measure the sheer amount of activity on a CX platform like sandsiv+, but it’s become a somewhat lazy way to establish pricing.”

“Until recently, the bulk of data collected by most CXM systems was structured: surveys, call-centre statistics, and so on. The overhead incurred by the system was fairly well correlated to the amount of data supplied to it. Our platform does its best work when it collects a huge range of data, some of it requiring sophisticated AI to accurately gauge its reflection of customer sentiment. Our customers shouldn’t pay extra just to use sandsiv+ as it was intended. Our new pricing model ensures that they won’t.”

To learn more about what SANDSIV's next-generation pricing model means for its industry-leading CX management platform, please contact us at info@sandsiv.com

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner’s recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX platform harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel, and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The platform supports complex integration, customization and configuration.

