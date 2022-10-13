The actual software users rated sandsiv+ the #1 Voice of the Customer (VOC) software in the world

ZURICH – October 13, 2022 – SANDSIV, the global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as the #1 leading software vendor and the Champion in the 2022 Emotional Footprint Awards from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting Info-Tech Research Group.

SANDSIV Champion according to SoftwareReviews

These results are unique, as Emotional Footprint Champions are selected based exclusively on feedback provided by the users. The survey measures user satisfaction across 27 elements of the provider relationship, including key areas such as strategy and innovation, service experience, product experience, conflict resolution. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score, which represents the overall user sentiment, a powerful indicator of the user feeling toward SANDSIV and its software.

SoftwareReviews named SANDSIV a Champion as its software received a Net Emotional Footprint score of +94, being especially well valued around Efficiency, Caring, Effectiveness and for being Trustworthy. Also the related categories of Productivity, Innovation, Continually Improving and Unique Features reached the highest scores.

In March 2022, SANDSIV was also named number one in SoftwareReviews' 2022 Data Quadrant, where it received a 8.8 composite score for its VOC software sandsiv+, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from its end-users. Availability and Quality of Training, Ease of Implementation, Support and Usability and Intuitiveness were amongst the strongest capabilities associated with SANDSIV in that case.

"Customers are the core of any business, but at SANDSIV we prioritize them above all else as our ultimate goal is collecting and acting on their Voices. This recognition is a true tribute to the value we deliver from SANDSIV and the service we offer to our clients. They acknowledge our product's high quality and the level of service, making it feasible for us to be called a Champion”, said Federico Cesconi, CEO of SANDSIV.

“Clearly understanding the voice of the customer is a crucial step in executing a well-oiled approach to product development and marketing. However, many organizations struggle with ingesting and analyzing customer data at sufficient scale and speed to truly inform a strong viewpoint on what their customers desire. It’s essential to have not only a process for capturing customer feedback from multiple channels, but also to distil actionable insights from it and to act on feedback in a timely manner. A modern technology stack is indispensable for enabling a voice of the customer program – there’s now a healthy and flourishing ecosystem of vendors in the VoC space. Sandsiv+ is a recognized leader in this space, providing a broad-based set of tools that captures customer insights from a variety of different channels, from dedicated surveys to social media properties. In our recent VoC SoftwareReviews Buyer’s Guide, they managed an impressive net promoter score of 90% - a testament to the value they’re helping their clients create as they look to strengthen their VoC capabilities”, declared Ben Dickie, analyst at SoftwareReviews.

This recognition follows others the company has received over the years. As already mentioned, earlier this year, SANDSIV was named Gold Medallist and Leader in the 2022 SoftwareReviews VOC Data Quadrant. In 2021, SANDSIV won the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Product Leadership Award in the European Voice of the Customer and was recognized by Gartner, OMDIA, and Forrester Research as a VoC market leader, marking SANDSIV’s arrival as a global leader in the CX/VoC space.

To learn more about SANDSIV and its award-winning, highly secure VoC solutions for medium and large companies who want to grow and improve their customer satisfaction, visit https://sandsiv.com/.

To view the report results and product scorecard, visit https://www.softwarereviews.com/awards/emotional-footprint-awards-2022-voice-of-the-customer

###

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards evaluate and rank products based on emotional response ratings from IT and business professionals. Emotional Footprint Awards are proudly founded in 100% user review data and are free of traditional “magical” components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a Swiss software provider located in Technopark Zurich, Switzerland’s main technology hub. Listed as a leading VOC vendor in Gartner’s recent VOC Market report, SANDSIV has built its reputation in delivering its state-of-the-art Voice of the Customer enterprise solutions “sandsiv+” to advanced CX teams at leading organizations throughout EMEA, including leading companies in the telco, financial services, utilities, retail and transportation sectors.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX platform harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel, and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The platform supports complex integration, customization and configuration.